Baytown, TX

Man accused of shooting Baytown grandmother in head gets $850K bond

By Carolina Sanchez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAYTOWN, Texas - A man charged in the murder of a 55-year-old grandmother outside her Baytown home appeared in court on Monday. Leland Earl Williams is one of three men charged in the death of Roxann Inniss earlier this year. According to court records, Williams, 61, shot Inniss in...

Comments / 40

queen of sarcasm
2d ago

Let’s see how long that bleached blonde hair lasts in prison ….. I betcha he’s going to be some prisoners girlfriend the first night in !

Reply(5)
25
cultural observation
2d ago

You don't get to wear that hair and have a throat tattoo...standards must be observed.

Reply(1)
7
Valerie Turner
2d ago

omg that wig is horrible but his new cell mate will love him anyways

Reply
10
