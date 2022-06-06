Man accused of shooting Baytown grandmother in head gets $850K bond

An arrest for outstanding warrants Sunday had another charge tacked on after the suspect threatened the life of the arresting officer. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:50, Officers observed a female identified as Samantha Rochelle Phoenix, 30 of Brenham, in the 1700 block of Highway 105. Officers performed a Locals Check on Phoenix and learned she had 5 outstanding Arrest warrants for 2 counts of Theft Property between $2500 and $30,000, Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraud Use or Possession of Identifying info, and for Running a Stop Sign. Phoenix was placed in custody for her active warrants. During the process of arresting Phoenix, Phoenix threatened the life of the Officers and the families of the Officers, Phoenix was booked in on an additional charge of Terroristic Threat of a Peace Officer or Judge. Phoenix was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO