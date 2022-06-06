ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: House to Debate Norton Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle, Tomorrow

By Press Release
 4 days ago

The provisions passed in committee as part of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 and the House will vote on the bill as soon as tomorrow. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the House will debate the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA) tomorrow, which...

