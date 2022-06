If you're looking for tons of designer accents in a rural setting on 15 acres, this house for sale in Folsom, LA will have you reaching for your checkbook!. If living the dream for you consists of a country property featuring new construction, look no further than this gorgeous Folsom, LA home being offered for sale via Zillow.com by Dominique S. Dennoun at Homesmart Realty South.

FOLSOM, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO