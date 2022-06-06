ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Norton to Hold Hearing on Road Safety, Wednesday

By Press Release
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, announced the subcommittee will hold a hearing to examine road...

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Kicks Off DC Values Week

Ahead of Capital Pride, March For Our Lives, and More, Mayor Encourages Residents and Visitors to Enjoy DC and to Sign Up for Alert DC. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off DC Values Week and highlighted how residents can help keep the community safe while taking part in exciting events that represent DC values. The Mayor and District officials also provided information about preparations and road closures for several upcoming special events and also encouraged residents and visitors to use Metro and other forms of public transportation to get around the city this weekend.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Launches Black Homeownership Strike Force to Combat Racial Wealth Gap

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Mayor Charges Strike Force with Establishing 2030 goal. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) kicked off the Black Homeownership Strike Force (BHSF) by announcing the members who will serve on the committee and work to identify actionable recommendations to increase and support homeownership for Black residents of the District of Columbia. The announcement took place on land that Mayor Bowser fought to reclaim as ANC Commissioner and Councilmember during the ribbon cutting for Riggs Park Place, a 183-unit housing community of townhomes, apartments, and retail located at the intersection of Riggs Road and South Dakota Ave, NE in Ft. Totten.
Press Release: Mayor Muriel Bowser and DPW Host Motor Vehicle Operator Job Fair Tomorrow

DPW is a “Second Chance” Agency and encourages all job seekers to apply. (Washington, DC) – In suppport of Mayor Bowser‘s Second Chance program, the DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will host a community job fair Wednesday, June 8, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the North Michigan Park Recreation Center located at 1333 Emerson Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017.
Local author explores varied responses to gentrification in her oral history of DC’s Shaw, LeDroit Park and Bloomingdale neighborhoods

The answer is complex, it’s safe to say. Perspective matters. If you have been displaced or if the neighborhood you grew up in is no longer recognizable, maybe you feel anger and resentment. If you are a developer who made a profit from condominiums you sold, maybe you feel satisfied. If you’ve cashed out the equity in your home after seeing the area you used to consider run-down and crime-ridden become vibrant and safer, maybe you feel some mix of relief and pride — or if you’ve stayed, maybe you feel annoyed by the new residents who don’t bother to say “hi” when they pass you on the sidewalk. If you just moved into a gentrified area, maybe you feel fulfilled in having found a hip neighborhood with all the amenities you wanted.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces the Opening of Nominations for the 37th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment. Michael Mitchell (OCTFME) Annual Award Celebration Recognizes Creative Leaders, Innovators, and Changemakers in the Fields of Art, Creative Industries, Performing Arts, Nightlife, and the Humanities. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates Immigrant Heritage Month and Announces the Appointment of the New Director of the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser proclaimed June 2022 as Immigrant Heritage Month, recognized the rich heritage and contributions of the District’s immigrant community, and announced the appointment of Natalee S. Snider as the new Director of the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs (MOCCA). “We are...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Highlights Over $1.4 Billion Dollars Invested in the Housing Production Trust Fund and the Most Robust Affordable Housing Toolkit in the Nation

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge Visits the District to Kick Off “Our Way Home” Initiative with June as National Homeownership Month...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates Investments in DC’s #1 Ranked Park System at 2022 Outdoor Pool Season Kickoff

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) celebrated the start of the District’s outdoor pool season at Upshur Pool with the annual “Jump in, DC” event. The Mayor also recognized that for the second year in a row, Washington, DC was rated the nation’s best park system by the Trust for Public Land.The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot Budget doubles down on successes at DPR by investing over $365 million in DPR’s capital projects over the next six years to improve current amenities and build new ones, ensuring access to world-class facilities across all eight wards.
Press Release: Library Launches Discover Summer Program

Adults encouraged to model reading for pleasure and learning activities during the summer months. (Washington, D.C.) – This summer, you could win a free pizza with a $25 &pizza gift card, increase your at-home book collection with a $30 gift card to Loyalty Bookstore, or enjoy a brunch with a $50 Busboys and Poets gift card courtesy of your Library. These are prizes that adults could win by completing four literacy-related activities a month in the DC Public Library’s Discover Summer program.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Pride Celebrations, Highlights New Investments in DC’s LGBTQ+ Community, and Invites Residents to Join Her at the Return of the Capital Pride Parade

More than $2.6 Million Added in the FY23 Budget for Housing, Public Safety, and Workforce Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off Pride festivities at the opening reception of Washington, DC’s 31st Annual Black Pride Celebration. At the event, the Mayor highlighted DC’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, announced her Administration’s plans to join the Capital Pride Alliance in welcoming the return of the historic Capital Pride Parade, and highlighted investments in the Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot Budget that will keep DC a national leader on LGBTQ+ issues. The Mayor’s budget builds on the more than $20 million of annual investments in the LGBTQ+ community made across District government with new investments in housing assistance, workforce development, and public safety.
Press Release: Ares Management and MRP Realty Lead Group to Develop DCHA Headquarters Site

First of Three-Phase NoMa mixed-use residential project will bring 430 apartments, with 86 affordable units, including 43 deeply affordable units for DCHA residents. NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) and MRP Realty, as part of a joint venture between Ares Management Real Estate funds, MRP Realty, CSG Urban Partners and Taylor Adams Associates, announced today the land closing and Phase 1 construction financing of a new mixed-income residential development on the site of the current home of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA). The project is located at 1133 North Capitol Street NE in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington, DC. Construction is slated to begin immediately, with Phase 1 delivery anticipated in 2024. Phase 1 will comprise 430 multifamily units, including 86 affordable units.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces $5 Million Investment to Catalyze Innovation Districts

Innovation Districts Will Support DC’s Comeback by Leveraging Existing Economies and Infrastructure with New Ideas for Growth. (WASHINGTON, DC) – This week, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) made a $5 million investment to support the development of two innovation districts – the Penn West Equity and Innovation District (“Penn West”) led by the Golden Triangle BID in partnership with George Washington University and the Mobility Innovation District (MID) led by the Southwest BID. An innovation district is an area where existing economies and infrastructure are leveraged to spur new ideas for growth, development, and inclusive prosperity.
Press Release: Norton Writes Postal Service About Increase in Mail Theft, Particularly of Checks, With Universal Keys

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) wrote the United States Postal Service (USPS) about the increase in mail theft, particularly of checks, through the use of stolen universal keys. Thieves have been using universal keys to steal checks and then change the payees and dollar amounts. Norton requested a response by May 30, 2022, outlining the steps USPS is taking to remedy the problem.
Press Release: Antonio Guernica Joins Leadership Team at DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority

News Release — DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority. A successful entrepreneur and Spanish media executive. Washington, DC – Today, DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority (DCHBX) Executive Director Mila Kofman announced that Antonio Guernica joins the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority as the Director of Business Development. As a member of the DCHBX Leadership Team, he will be responsible for working closely with the diverse Hispanic and Latinx communities in the District of Columbia and the small business and non-profit communities.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Activates Heat Emergency Plan for Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22

Residents Urged to Stay Cool, Check on Seniors and Neighbors, and Call the Shelter Hotline for Residents Who Need Transportation to a Cooling Center. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Due to the current temperatures and forecast of extreme heat, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22. The Heat Emergency Plan will be activated on Friday at 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., when temperatures are expected to begin dropping. On Saturday and Sunday, the Heat Emergency will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Press Release: COVID-19 Booster Dose Now Available for Children 5 to 11 Years Old

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 booster is now available for children between 5 and 11 years old. The booster dose has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has been shown to help prevent getting infected or having severe complications from COVID-19. DC Health recommends that all eligible children 5-11 receive the booster as soon as possible in order to help stop the spread of COIVD-19. Any child between 5-11 who received their primary vaccine series on or before December 20, 2021 is eligible for the booster. Children ages 5 through 11 years who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible for the booster if they received their primary vaccine series on or before February 20, 2022.
