Wilmington, NC

NC man busted in broad daylight breaking into Walmart cash register, police say

By Rodney Overton
 4 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Burlington man was busted after police at the North Carolina coast caught him using trying to break into a Walmart cash register in the middle of an afternoon, officials said.

The man who was arrested is also a suspect in several other similar incidents at other Walmart stores across the Carolinas, Wilmington police said.

The incident happened Wednesday around 3:40 p.m. at the Walmart on Sigmon Road in Wilmington, according to a news release from Wilmington police.

Police said they responded to “a report of a man trying to open a cash register with a crowbar.”

The suspect, Bradly Farrar, 52, was still in the store and was captured immediately, police said.

Farrar was charged with attempted safe-cracking and concealment of merchandise.

He was held on a $5,000 secured bond.

Comments / 8

wmg819
3d ago

Maybe he was just trying to get his pay Walmart owed him for all the times he was using the self checkout lanes and felt that made him Walmart cashier.

Reply
3
CBS 17

CBS 17

