Illinois will soon have a new secretary of state for the first time in 24 years. First elected in 1998, Secretary of State Jesse White announced in 2019 that he planned to retire at the end of his record sixth term. White is the longest serving secretary of state in Illinois history and has been Illinois’ top vote-getter in four of the last five election cycles in which he was on the ballot, handily winning each race by roughly 30 points or more.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO