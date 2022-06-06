Canandaigua woman violates order of protection

News Release- On June 2, 2022, at about 845am, the Ontario County Humane Society with the assistance of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 5804 Route 64 in the Town of South Bristol, NY. This occurred after several reports were received regarding the poor living conditions that created an unhealthy environment for the animals living at this location. At this time 9 dogs (flea-infested), 4 pigeons, 3 parrots, and a cockatiel, were inside the residence.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO