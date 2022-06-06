ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona parents charged after three-week-old suffers broken leg

By Aaron Marrie
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing charges after their three-week-old son was found with bruises and a broken leg.

Jonathan Shunk, 20 and Alissa Noel, 20, were allegedly found to have been abusing their child after Child Youth Services (CYS) received an anonymous tip.

On May 21, CYS went to the couple’s apartment on the 2700 block of Walnut Avenue to check on the infant. CYS saw multiple red marks on the child’s arms and legs and were the size of a pencil eraser, according to court documents. Additionally, there was a large red streak on the child’s back.

Mount Union couple charged with child endangerment, abuse

CYS immediately insisted the boy be taken to the hospital and later contacted the police. It was determined at the UPMC Altoona that the infant had a fractured leg, according to police.

Shunk and Noel were questioned by police on May 22 and said that the infant was only in their care and both denied harming the child. Neither could explain what caused the injuries but Shunk claimed a doctor told him it was due to the child squirming while having his diaper changed.

Shunk and Noel have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Both are being held in Blair County Prison on $75,000 bail each. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the couple on June 22.

Rita Bryan
4d ago

First check for any health issues like diseases for easily broken bones...yes there are those cases,then if nothing,,,nail them to the wall, never let them have that baby again, lots of good loving people pray for children every day...

