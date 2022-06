OKLAHOMA CITY — For more than 80 years, local library leaders have challenged Oklahoma kids to a summer reading challenge. It’s a tradition to promote education. The summer months are finally here, and for many kids, that means vacation, pool time, video games – and tuning out. But these months can also lead to the “summer slide,” which is what happens between school years when kids do not read or work to retain what they learned in school.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO