WWE NXT is gearing up for the Great American Bash, and now thanks to WWE taping two of the upcoming episodes we have a far better idea of what match-ups we'll be getting at the event. That includes spoilers on what looks to be the main event for the NXT Championship, so if you still want to be surprised, it's best to turn away now. According to the spoilers from PW Insider, NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Duke Hudson in the first taped episode and was then approached by Cameron Grimes. Grimes challenged Breakker for the NXT Championship at Great American Bash, hitting him with a promo about benefiting from nepotism. It would seem that these two will now face each other for the Title on July 5th.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO