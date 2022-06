My name is Peaches and I am a 3-yr old female domestic shorthair. You may notice that I have yellow paint on my fur, kind of hard to miss right? My friends at The Animal League are not sure what exactly happened or who did this to me, but it will eventually grow out or wear off. I am a little shy at first but once I feel safe with you, I am very loving and affectionate am quite the loud, motorboat, purr machine! I think I would do best in a quieter home where I could sit in a nice warm window where I can look out and lay in the sunshine or come sit with you while you read a book. Please give me a chance at finding a real home with a family where I can feel safe and loved. I am currently at the cattery in the Petco in Clermont if you want to stop in and say hello!

CLERMONT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO