Ronald Kirchner

Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Mitchell Sr., 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:07 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. He was born November 24, 1941 in Mounds, Illinois, a son of the late George Mitchell and the late Louise (Buckingham) Mitchell Acocks. Kenny retired from the Granite City School District #9 after many years of dedicated service as a custodian. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was a member of the Granite City V.F.W. Post #1300, Elks Lodge #1063 and the Mexican Honorary Commission. He enjoyed his early years of pitching and playing fast pitch softball, always enjoyed talking with others and never met a stranger. He cherished and loved seeing to his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Mark Sporn of Sedgwick, Kansas; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Tom and Bev Nance of Granite City and Kenny Mitchell Jr. of Granite City; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Kim and Dustin Frederick, Pennie and Eric Schaffer, Mason and Kendra Weber, T.J. and Olivia Nance, Cory and Makenzie Nance, Ken David Mitchell, Jake and Kylee Mitchell and Robert Williams; many great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Mitchell Jr. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Burial with military honors will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to the Granite City V.F.W. Post #1300 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

2 DAYS AGO