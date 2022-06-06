Ronald Kirchner

Ronald George Kirchner, 78, of Carrollton, passed away at 9:52 am on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home. He married Linda Bailey on June 18, 2016. She survives. Ronald served our country in the United...
He was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A. Ashby. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2010. Michael served his country in the United States Marines and was a...
Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Mitchell Sr., 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:07 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. He was born November 24, 1941 in Mounds, Illinois, a son of the late George Mitchell and the late Louise (Buckingham) Mitchell Acocks. Kenny retired from the Granite City School District #9 after many years of dedicated service as a custodian. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was a member of the Granite City V.F.W. Post #1300, Elks Lodge #1063 and the Mexican Honorary Commission. He enjoyed his early years of pitching and playing fast pitch softball, always enjoyed talking with others and never met a stranger. He cherished and loved seeing to his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Mark Sporn of Sedgwick, Kansas; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Tom and Bev Nance of Granite City and Kenny Mitchell Jr. of Granite City; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Kim and Dustin Frederick, Pennie and Eric Schaffer, Mason and Kendra Weber, T.J. and Olivia Nance, Cory and Makenzie Nance, Ken David Mitchell, Jake and Kylee Mitchell and Robert Williams; many great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Mitchell Jr. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Burial with military honors will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to the Granite City V.F.W. Post #1300 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Russell "Rusty" Waterson passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022. Born to Russ and Helen (Buback) on October 16,1940, he was known to many as "Rusty" in his younger years. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and served in the Army Reserve. Russ was a St....
He was born May 10, 1957, in Jerseyville, the son of Paul E. and Dolores L. (Marshall) Atteberry. Randy was a 1976 graduate of Jersey Community High School and grew up working on the family farm in Fidelity with his father and brother. He worked for many years at Laclede Steel and retired from St. Louis Compost (formerly ORMI) in Florissant, Missouri.
Dwight Lee Westfall, Jr., 37, died at 6:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born May 23, 1985 in Wood River, IL the son of Dwight Westfall, Sr. of Alton and Mildred (Pattillo) and Brian Seaborn of Jerseyville. Surviving are one daughter, Makaela Westfall of Alton, one brother, David Starkey of Brighton, IL, one sister, Meagan Barnes of O’Fallon, MO and one Aunt, Donna Westfall of Alton. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Lisa M. Mowrey, 60, of Grafton passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at St Anthony's Hospital in Alton. She was born January 7, 1962 in Wood River to William and Margaret (Christian) Nolan. She married Jerry L. Mowrey March 5, 2002. Lisa was very personable and had a great sense...
Evelyn Marie Pipkin, 86, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Lebanon Care Center. Born July 26, 1935 in Arkansas, she was the daughter of Joseph Pipkin, Sr. and Elizabeth (McGarrah) Tipton. Evelyn worked as a sales clerk for Sears for several years. She was a faithful...
Irene Ella Heffner (Pruitt/Gesell), 83, passed peacefully at home in Godfrey. all of her adult years in Alton. She was preceded in death by her husband,. Monty, and sister, Betty Garrett. She will be desperately missed by her two. sons and their wives, Mark and Melissa Pruitt of Godfrey, and...
Debra K. Waters, 61, passed away at 11:00 am on Saturday June 4, 2022 at River Crossing of. She was born on December 3, 1960 in Alton, the daughter of the late Robert & Mary (Higdon) Scharth. Debra graduated from Alton High School and worked in telecommunication for AT&T. She...
He was born on October 13, 1977, in Alton, IL the son of Phillip Manda and Doris (Gottschalk) Schnarr. Jeffrey was a brick mason and created beautiful stonework and masonry. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He had a wonderful sense of humor and above all else loved his family and his children.
Kathleen “Kathy” Dauer Sedlacek, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born October 30, 1942 in Glen Carbon, the daughter of the late Kazmer and Anna (Zaloga) Okai. She married Dennis A. Dauer in 1965 and he passed away in 2003 and she later married Mark Robert Sedlacek on October 4, 2004 at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon and he passed away on September 14, 2019. Kathy was a registered nurse with over 50 years of dedicated service working at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and with the offices of Dr. Lay, Dr. Wilkins and Dr. Cantrell, all in Granite City and with the office of Dr. Schueler in Maryville. She was a faithful member of New Bethel United Methodist Church where she was active with the Bell Choir and Prayer Shaw Ministry. She was a member of the Sports Car Club of America and enjoyed her days of toll painting. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kathy Dauer of Lima, New York; several nieces; nephews; other extended family, her cherished grand cats and many friends.
James Kenneth Miller, 69, died at 4:41 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 24, 1952 in Alton the son of the late Kenneth and Eileen (Wilds) Miller. He graduated from SIUE and Washington University and was retired as a radiation therapist for John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis. Surviving are one daughter, Katie Cruz of Godfrey, three sons, Corey Miller of Godfrey, Craig Miller of Godfrey and Kyle Miller of Godfrey, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one sister, Pamela Wolf of Alton and his former wife, Nancy Miller. Private family services will be at a later date. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Edna Muriel Griesbaum, 106, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Asbury Village. She was born on May 30, 1916, in Moro, Illinois, to the late Howard M. Ellis and Medora M. (Sander) Ellis Brown. Edna was a June, 1934 graduate of East Alton Wood River High School. The following year,...
Christopher William Stefanske, 75, of St. Louis, MO passed away at 12:40 p.m. Wed. June 8, 2022 at Hillside Manor in St. Louis, MO. Chris served 20 years in the U.S. Airforce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Floy Ohmen. Services are private.
Judith Lucille Eckart, 66, of Godfrey, IL passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home. She was born April 2, 1956 in Harvey, IL the daughter of the late Paul Joseph and Inez (Demkier) Richnak. On May 22, 1992 in Collinsville, IL she married Dan Eckart and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Lindsey Krankel (Jason) of Alton, Amy Eckart of Godfrey and one son, Zachary Dellamano (Emily) of Godfrey, one granddaughter, Eve Dellamano, one sister, Mary Helfenberger (Gary) of Rockbridge Baths, VA, one brother, Mike “Harry” Richnak of West Grove, PA and one sister in law, Candy Richnak of St. Charles, MO. Judy was a devoted animal lover and friend to many. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Richnak. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Marcia L. Gihring, 70, of Moro, Il passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:23 am at her home. She was born on July 6, 1951, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Robert Dale Schulte and M. Bernice (Phillips) Schulte Haworth. Marcia was a secretary at the Mississippi...
Marilyn J. Garin, 87, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, June 5, 2022 at Cedarhust Care Center in Granite City, IL. She was born on April 15, 1935 in Greenville, IL to Charles and Gladys (Paulding) Spies. She was employed at Granite City Trust in Granite City, IL for...
Carolyn Faye (nee, Blocker) Klocke, 78, passed away June 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Born April 25, 1944 in Leachville, Ark., she was the daughter of Jack and Eva Dee (Coburn) Blocker. Carolyn married William "Bill" Everett in 1960. He preceded in death in 1979. She was...
Dennis George Bick, 69, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at SSM St Mary’s Hospital-St. Louis in Richmond Heights, Missouri. He was born on March 14, 1953 in Carrollton, Illinois, one of seven children born to the late Joseph William and Gertrude Theresa (Klocke) Bick. Following...
Dorothy Aline Pryor, 60, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was born on June 29, 1961 in Rhode Island to Amil and Maxine (Martin) Goskie. She married the love of her life, Bruce Pryor on January 5, 1980 in South Roxana,...
Comments / 0