ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

It’s 9 p.m.: Are your doors locked?

FOX21News.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is hoping the community will join in their efforts for a new safety campaign. CSPD is launching its “9PM Routine,”...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 14

Sabrina Lara
3d ago

Does anyone remember on the news in the 90's where it said 'Its 10:00 You know where you're kids are?'

Reply
3
One Lucky Bastard
4d ago

so we gotta go through this again instead of busting the criminal??

Reply(3)
6
Related
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
KXRM

Jun 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.  Danny Sisneros, 25, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for the following warrants: Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender Weapon Offense which includes Possession of a Weapon by […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

2 people killed in crash in Northgate area Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV. This happened near North Powers Boulevard and Highway 83 before 8 p.m. Thursday. Colorado Springs Police say a motorcycle was heading north on Highway 83 when a blue SUV headed south tried...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Police ID man killed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department have released the identity of a man killed in a shooting in May 2022. It happened May 28 after 10 a.m. off of South Academy Boulevard and East Pikes Peak Avenue. CSPD says that’s where 19-year-old Monaries Jennings was shot and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
KKTV

Hours-long standoff in Pueblo on Thursday for a menacing suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were trying to take a menacing suspect into custody on Thursday. Very few details on the suspect were available last time this article was updated. Police could only say they were trying to make contact with the suspect at about 1 p.m. in the area of Abriendo Avenue and Washington Street. Police believe the suspect “barricaded” themselves inside a building in the neighborhood just west of I-25 and south of the Arkansas River.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Deputies: Inmate dies at El Paso County Jail Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman has died while in custody at the El Paso County jail, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman reportedly died just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say she was found unresponsive in her assigned cell; lifesaving measures were...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Letecia Stauch murder trial postponed again

COLORADO SPRINGS — An El Paso County judge could make a ruling in the Letecia Stauch murder trial Thursday. Stauch was arrested on murder charges in connection with her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, after she reported him missing in January 2020. Gannon’s remains were found later that year in...
FOX21News.com

2 people, dog attacked by moose in Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife have confirmed that a man, woman, and dog were injured after being charged by a moose near Nederland, about 16 miles outside Boulder, on Wednesday morning. CPW said the incident happened near the West Magnolia Trailhead before 8 a.m. A...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Systems#Cspd
KKTV

Man suspected of attempted homicide and robbery spree throughout Colorado Springs and Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have a man in custody who was responsible for three different robberies and an attempted homicide. The first robbery occurred at about 9:30 in the morning on May 22 in the 2300 block of N. Wahsatch Ave. in Colorado Springs. A man was robbed by two suspects with guns in front of an ATM. Later that day, a second robbery happened in the 9000 block of Prominent Pt. Another victim was robbed close to an ATM. In the second robbery, the victim was shot and the suspect fled the area. The victim survived and was last listed in “stable” condition.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New luxury apartments coming to Pueblo to be built overlooking the Arkansas River

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new housing development is coming to Pueblo. These new apartments, however, come with a steep price tag. The new apartment complex, designed by Denver-based firm Venture Architecture, will be six stories and considered luxury and upscale. According to the firm, the new units will be built off Pearl St., southeast The post New luxury apartments coming to Pueblo to be built overlooking the Arkansas River appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash along Highway 83

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday along Highway 83. At 7:48 p.m., officers with the Falcon and Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to the area of N. Powers Blvd. and Highway 83 to a crash. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined a motorcycle was driving northbound on Highway The post Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash along Highway 83 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXRM

Suspect of two homicides arrested by PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) charged a man for a homicide that occurred in Oct 2021. Nicholas Wayne Tumblin, 32, was in custody on an unrelated murder charge when PCSO detectives served Tumblin a new warrant, Tuesday. The new charges include Homicide, Murder 1 after Deliberation (F1) and Second degree Kidnapping […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo D60 investigated by Department of Health

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 say it is working to clarify guidelines given by the Colorado Department of Health after a CDPHE investigation showed the district violated a HIPAA Law. According to a statement from CDPHE, “a member of District 60 staff failed to follow the terms...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man barricades himself following a domestic disturbance, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man barricaded himself following a domestic disturbance in southeast Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police received a report of a physical domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Fountain Springs Grove which led a man barricading himself inside a bathroom, just after 9 a.m. Police found a probable cause to arrest The post Man barricades himself following a domestic disturbance, police say appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

New information on Royal Gorge rafting death

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — More information has been released regarding a death near the Royal Gorge Monday. A private boat with three people aboard flipped in the Sunshine Rapid. A man lost contact with the boat and tried to swim through a rapid known as Sledge Hammer. The man...

Comments / 0

Community Policy