It’s 9 p.m.: Are your doors locked?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have a man in custody who was responsible for three different robberies and an attempted homicide. The first robbery occurred at about 9:30 in the morning on May 22 in the 2300 block of N. Wahsatch Ave. in Colorado Springs. A man was robbed by two suspects with guns in front of an ATM. Later that day, a second robbery happened in the 9000 block of Prominent Pt. Another victim was robbed close to an ATM. In the second robbery, the victim was shot and the suspect fled the area. The victim survived and was last listed in “stable” condition.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO