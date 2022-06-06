Man accused of stabbing woman in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he stabbed a woman in late May in McDowell County.
According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on May 24 to McDowell Mission Hospital in reference to a stabbing victim.
Once deputies arrived at the hospital, they located a woman who sustained stab wounds to her chest. She reported Russell Floyd Freshour, 60, of Marion, as the suspect.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for Freshour’s house and found him hiding in the woods. He was arrested on the scene.
As deputies searched his house, they found a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing and methamphetamine.
Freshour was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felonious possession with the intent to manufacture sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
