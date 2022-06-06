ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Man accused of stabbing woman in McDowell Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbThw_0g2FoA3Z00

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he stabbed a woman in late May in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on May 24 to McDowell Mission Hospital in reference to a stabbing victim.

Once deputies arrived at the hospital, they located a woman who sustained stab wounds to her chest. She reported Russell Floyd Freshour, 60, of Marion, as the suspect.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Freshour’s house and found him hiding in the woods. He was arrested on the scene.

As deputies searched his house, they found a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing and methamphetamine.

ALSO ON WJBF: ACSO: Warrenville man kills his children’s mother, turns gun on self

Freshour was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felonious possession with the intent to manufacture sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

He was given a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Father and Son arrested on drug charges while out on bond in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man and his son that were both out on bond were arrested Friday on multiple charges. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged both 56-year-old Charles Robert Brown Sr. and 27-year-old Cody Thomas Brown with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdowell County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Mcdowell County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, NC
WJBF

Man faces cruelty charges, 30+ horses, other animals seized

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon for animal cruelty in Woodruff. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Paul Gregory Kica, of Woodruff, with 10 counts of 1st-degree ill-treatment of animals. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a home around 8:36 a.m. near Highway 221 in reference to […]
WOODRUFF, SC
WBTV

Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured

Four people were injured when gunshots were fired near the food court inside Eastridge Mall. Shoppers had to be evacuated by police after gunshots rang out near the mall food court. York Co. brings new lawsuit against Tepper's company. Updated: 2 hours ago. York County is bringing a lawsuit against...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Mcdowell Co#Mcdowell Mission Hospital#Acso
WBTV

Third suspect arrested in Rock Hill, S.C. shootout that killed three teens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a shootout that left three teenagers dead in Rock Hill back in April. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 21-year-old Chris’tavious Caldwell was identified as a suspect in the murder of one of the teens in the April 26 shooting on Gist Road.
ROCK HILL, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Multiple Charges for Yancey County Man

On Saturday May 4th, 2022 officers attempted to stop an ATV on Blue Rock Rd. 39 year old Daniel Wayne Warren of Burnsville was operating the ATV and fled from officers. Deputies were able to locate Warren at his residence, where he was arrested and transported to the Yancey County jail.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Spartanburg Methodist College campus safety police officer and wife charged with multiple crimes against children under 16

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A former Spartanburg Methodist College Campus safety police officer and his wife have been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with multiple crimes against children under 16. According to SLED, Caleb River, 47, was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Contributing to the […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One dead after shooting in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon, police say. According to the Gastonia Police Department (GPD), police were called to a shooting at 4:49 p.m. where they found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male victim, who has been identified as...
GASTONIA, NC
my40.tv

Vehicle crashes, burns in ballfield off Long Shoals Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Witnesses said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, went onto the baseball field and caught fire Thursday night. Asheville police said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash at Irby Brinson Athletic Complex near Koontz...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC woman charged following a series of reported vehicle break-ins

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recently charged following an investigation into recent break-ins. Deputies said on May 26, they received multiple reports of vehicles that had been broken into overnight in the Mills River community. Following an investigation,...
FOX Carolina

Crews battling fire at Anderson County mill

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Fire Department is responding to a fire at an old mill in Anderson County. The fire is located at 304 Chiquola Avenue. The Honea Path fire chief said no one was hurt, but the fire was not started by natural causes. They are investigating what sparked the blaze.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One killed after collision with bucket truck in Catawba Co.

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bucket truck in Catawba County on Tuesday afternoon. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), Carl Douglas Ikard, 58, was traveling north on Startown Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. when his Nissan Frontier crossed the centerline and hit a southbound bucket truck head-on.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy