Edna Griesbaum

Faith W. Holsinger, 80, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 9:04 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home. She was born January 7, 1942 in Seymour, Missouri, a daughter of the late Wallace and Gertrude (Moore) Williams. She married Kent C. Holsinger of August 8, 1970 at Niedringhaus United Methodist Church in Granite City and he survives. She retired in 1996 from O’Fallon School District after 7 years of dedicated service as a teacher. She was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood and had a passion throughout her life of reading. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two daughters and daughters-in-law, Kristi and Cathy Holsinger of St. Louis and Marcy and Elisa Holsinger of Portland, Oregon; a grandson, Micah Holsinger; sisters-in-law, Pat Williams of Prescott, Arizona and Gayle and Barb Holsinger of Collinsville; a brother-in-law, Bill Blumfelder of Florissant, Missouri; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Lester Sanders; her twin sister, Francie Blumfelder and a brother, Gerry Williams. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the P.E.O. Illinois Chapter HT and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO