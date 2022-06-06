Edna Griesbaum

Edna Muriel Griesbaum, 106, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Asbury Village. She was born on May 30, 1916, in Moro, Illinois, to the late Howard M. Ellis and Medora M. (Sander) Ellis Brown. Edna was a June, 1934 graduate of East Alton Wood River High School. The following...
Evelyn Marie Pipkin, 86, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Lebanon Care Center. Born July 26, 1935 in Arkansas, she was the daughter of Joseph Pipkin, Sr. and Elizabeth (McGarrah) Tipton. Evelyn worked as a sales clerk for Sears for several years. She was a faithful...
He was born May 10, 1957, in Jerseyville, the son of Paul E. and Dolores L. (Marshall) Atteberry. Randy was a 1976 graduate of Jersey Community High School and grew up working on the family farm in Fidelity with his father and brother. He worked for many years at Laclede Steel and retired from St. Louis Compost (formerly ORMI) in Florissant, Missouri.
Faith W. Holsinger, 80, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 9:04 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home. She was born January 7, 1942 in Seymour, Missouri, a daughter of the late Wallace and Gertrude (Moore) Williams. She married Kent C. Holsinger of August 8, 1970 at Niedringhaus United Methodist Church in Granite City and he survives. She retired in 1996 from O’Fallon School District after 7 years of dedicated service as a teacher. She was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood and had a passion throughout her life of reading. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two daughters and daughters-in-law, Kristi and Cathy Holsinger of St. Louis and Marcy and Elisa Holsinger of Portland, Oregon; a grandson, Micah Holsinger; sisters-in-law, Pat Williams of Prescott, Arizona and Gayle and Barb Holsinger of Collinsville; a brother-in-law, Bill Blumfelder of Florissant, Missouri; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Lester Sanders; her twin sister, Francie Blumfelder and a brother, Gerry Williams. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the P.E.O. Illinois Chapter HT and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
He was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A. Ashby. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2010. Michael served his country in the United States Marines and was a...
Toni Renee Wedding, 66, died unexpectedly at 12:45 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. She was born on May 28, 1956 in Alton, Illinois to the late Andrew and Pansy (Geisler) Coates. She married Charles Nicholas Wedding on December 5, 1979 in Madison County, Illinois...
Paulene M. Robin, 100, died at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born October 9, 1921 in White Pigeon, MI the daughter of the late William and Florence (Gouker) Erbe. She owned Paulene’s Clothing Store in Godfrey retiring in 1978 and later worked for Melaleuca Company as a distributor. She married Joseph Jones and he was killed in action on March 10, 1945. She later went on to marry Lou Robin in 1972 and he preceded her in death. Surviving are one son, Bill Jones (Ranita) of Four Seasons, MO, one grandchild, Christi Ann Cisek (Paul) of Tucson, AZ, two great grandchildren, Travis Doan of Phoenix and Jordan Cisek of Tucson , one great great granddaughter, Teigen Lowder-Doan of Phoenix and one cousin, Carolyn Bumbacher (Phil) of Alton. Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Greg Jones. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Monday June 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Jackie Harris-Shear will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Dennis George Bick, 69, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at SSM St Mary’s Hospital-St. Louis in Richmond Heights, Missouri. He was born on March 14, 1953 in Carrollton, Illinois, one of seven children born to the late Joseph William and Gertrude Theresa (Klocke) Bick. Following...
Dwight Lee Westfall, Jr., 37, died at 6:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born May 23, 1985 in Wood River, IL the son of Dwight Westfall, Sr. of Alton and Mildred (Pattillo) and Brian Seaborn of Jerseyville. Surviving are one daughter, Makaela Westfall of Alton, one brother, David Starkey of Brighton, IL, one sister, Meagan Barnes of O’Fallon, MO and one Aunt, Donna Westfall of Alton. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Faye (nee, Blocker) Klocke, 78, passed away June 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Born April 25, 1944 in Leachville, Ark., she was the daughter of Jack and Eva Dee (Coburn) Blocker. Carolyn married William "Bill" Everett in 1960. He preceded in death in 1979. She was...
Lisa M. Mowrey, 60, of Grafton passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at St Anthony's Hospital in Alton. She was born January 7, 1962 in Wood River to William and Margaret (Christian) Nolan. She married Jerry L. Mowrey March 5, 2002. Lisa was very personable and had a great sense...
Russell "Rusty" Waterson passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022. Born to Russ and Helen (Buback) on October 16,1940, he was known to many as "Rusty" in his younger years. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and served in the Army Reserve. Russ was a St....
Kathleen “Kathy” Dauer Sedlacek, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born October 30, 1942 in Glen Carbon, the daughter of the late Kazmer and Anna (Zaloga) Okai. She married Dennis A. Dauer in 1965 and he passed away in 2003 and she later married Mark Robert Sedlacek on October 4, 2004 at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon and he passed away on September 14, 2019. Kathy was a registered nurse with over 50 years of dedicated service working at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and with the offices of Dr. Lay, Dr. Wilkins and Dr. Cantrell, all in Granite City and with the office of Dr. Schueler in Maryville. She was a faithful member of New Bethel United Methodist Church where she was active with the Bell Choir and Prayer Shaw Ministry. She was a member of the Sports Car Club of America and enjoyed her days of toll painting. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kathy Dauer of Lima, New York; several nieces; nephews; other extended family, her cherished grand cats and many friends.
He was born on October 13, 1977, in Alton, IL the son of Phillip Manda and Doris (Gottschalk) Schnarr. Jeffrey was a brick mason and created beautiful stonework and masonry. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He had a wonderful sense of humor and above all else loved his family and his children.
Irene Ella Heffner (Pruitt/Gesell), 83, passed peacefully at home in Godfrey. all of her adult years in Alton. She was preceded in death by her husband,. Monty, and sister, Betty Garrett. She will be desperately missed by her two. sons and their wives, Mark and Melissa Pruitt of Godfrey, and...
Mary Robien Hallowell Belt, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born in Collinsville, IL, on January 15, 1945, to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Robien. She was blessed to spend the last 7 years with Robert Belt, who she called "the love...
Michael Ray Hoffman, 58, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:31 a.m. Tues. June 7, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born May 15, 1964 in Granite City to Janice (Valencia) Kent of Maryville, IL and the late Carl W. Hoffman. In addition to...
Christopher William Stefanske, 75, of St. Louis, MO passed away at 12:40 p.m. Wed. June 8, 2022 at Hillside Manor in St. Louis, MO. Chris served 20 years in the U.S. Airforce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Floy Ohmen. Services are private.
Judith Lucille Eckart, 66, of Godfrey, IL passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home. She was born April 2, 1956 in Harvey, IL the daughter of the late Paul Joseph and Inez (Demkier) Richnak. On May 22, 1992 in Collinsville, IL she married Dan Eckart and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Lindsey Krankel (Jason) of Alton, Amy Eckart of Godfrey and one son, Zachary Dellamano (Emily) of Godfrey, one granddaughter, Eve Dellamano, one sister, Mary Helfenberger (Gary) of Rockbridge Baths, VA, one brother, Mike “Harry” Richnak of West Grove, PA and one sister in law, Candy Richnak of St. Charles, MO. Judy was a devoted animal lover and friend to many. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Richnak. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Marcia L. Gihring, 70, of Moro, Il passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:23 am at her home. She was born on July 6, 1951, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Robert Dale Schulte and M. Bernice (Phillips) Schulte Haworth. Marcia was a secretary at the Mississippi...
Gay L. McLaughlin, 88, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Robings Manor Rehab & Healthcare in Brighton. Born March 31, 1934 in Lyndon Vermont, she was the daughter of Jackson D. Carter and Ruth (Tyler) Carter. She loved taking walks, sunbathing, reading books, volunteering at the...
