Sioux Falls, SD

Cool, showery week; Warmer weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 6

By Jay Trobec
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds cover most of KELOLAND, and we’ve seen areas of showers (mostly light) working their way west to east through the area. Some thunderstorms with hail are still possible in southwestern into central South Dakota later today and tonight. Temperatures remain below normal for this time of year, mostly in the...

www.keloland.com

