Engaging Content, Meet The Legal Community

During the early days of the pandemic, Matt Margolis was an associate attorney in South Florida. Between managing his caseload and billing hours, he’d post funny law-related content on social media. Unfortunately, the partners at his firm weren’t too happy about it. “You’re an associate,” they reminded him. “Your job is...
Pictured (L-R): Dr. Monique Bell and Angela McCrae | Photo credit:Erin Malone of Lightspeed Film. When Angela McCrae and Monique Bell, Ph.D., connected on LinkedIn in 2020, they bonded over wine. But as they talked about their shared passion, they’d learn that wine would also keep them united, as they channeled that interest into a powerful initiative.
All industries must adapt, shift, and evolve to survive in the modern world. Law is no exception. I have spoken to three industry leaders about paralegals, systemic changes, and the evolution of contracts in light of modern law’s relationships and its future. Their takes on what is needed for law to survive and progress are both thought-provoking and inspiring.
Paralegals play a critical role in the ecosystem of most law firms and legal organizations, often handling some of the most crucial aspects of any case or matter, even if they’re far from the spotlight. Like other members of legal teams, paralegals must follow principles of confidentiality. Too often,...
Both legal departments and law firms are always on the hunt for effective legal matter management software. It’s an immensely important choice to make; and, it’s not easy. So, how do you wade through the various options and features, to determine what works best in your environment?. Jodie...
Every year since 2017, Lake Whillans and Above the Law have asked in-house counsel and law firm attorneys to share their perspectives on third-party litigation funding. The most recent survey results underscore the extent to which litigation finance has become an established feature of the industry landscape as a means of managing risk and reducing pressure on a company’s legal budget.
As a legal resume writer and coach, I read dozens of legal resumes a week from senior law firm partners and executive-level corporate counsels (general counsels and chief legal officers). Most often, their resumes are outdated and a continuation of that good old template they created back in law school more than 15 years ago. While a resume is the initial threshold to land an interview, it’s no longer a laundry list of your tasks, job functions, and responsibilities. Today, a resume is a strategic marketing document that must quickly (and succinctly) communicate your value to an employer with factual examples and results. Struggling to update your legal resume and bring it into the modern age? Here are some quick ways to help you refresh, optimize, and modernize your legal resume and get the attention of legal recruiters or hiring executives.
I’m sorry, I thought this was America! Lawyers still facing legal trouble because of the whole waving guns at unarmed protestors thing. Yieldstreet is offering access to a well-known industry player. Here's how you can target long-term appreciation in patent portfolios.
If you’re reading this, you probably know that the December deadline to replace your standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for GDPR compliance is approaching fast. But do you have an optimal plan in place to stave off the types of giant privacy fines that have recently hit companies from the retail giant Amazon to the Italian food delivery company Foodinho?
It’s been a while since the CLOC Global Institute ended, but there’s still a lot to talk about. It didn’t help that the Supreme Court went on a bit of a wild ride. But it’s never too late to talk about legal tech, so join me on this journey.
The commercial banking industry has taken great strides since 2020 to offer a wider and more advanced suite of digital services, but its clients have grown more demanding in parallel. Continuous innovation is more critical than ever in meeting the needs of banking customers. Businesses want more effective and flexible...
Memorial Day has come and gone, but summer’s official start date is still a few weeks away. That means Biglaw firms have until June 21 to get in shape — and by that, we mean increasing associate salaries. This trend started about six months ago, but some firms are just now making their compensation moves.
According to Law360’s 2022 Summer Associate Survey, what percentage of respondents said if given the option to report to an office for their summer associateship, they would?. Join us on June 30th to uncover how Law firms and corporate legal departments alike can manage their document workflows effectively and...
Understanding ethics is one of the most important aspects of practicing law, whether you work at a law firm, a corporate legal department, or any other legal organization. The legal landscape surrounding ethics changes rapidly, as the profession strives to keep up with developments in technology and more. To help...
In a world with so many texts and emails, putting the thought onto the written page feels meaningful. — Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp, explaining to Jenna Greene of Reuters why he uses handwritten, mailed letters to praise the people he works with at the firm. Given “how much emotion and passion and a piece of themselves that people put into their work,” Gorp said in his interview with Greene, “[w]e’re trying to make the place more personable.” As noted by Reuters, Gorp gave a keynote address at Fordham last month where he said he wanted attorneys and staff at the firm to “feel like they’re part of a community of support” and to “feel proud when they mention to their friends ‘I work for this law firm.’”
Banking and shopping are more digital than ever, as customers have normalized going online for their needs in lieu of visiting brick-and-mortar establishments. This trend is not expected to reverse any time soon, and businesses of all types must gear up for the digital-first future. Part of this shift has...
Creativity is often touted as a positive activity for organizations, but it is inherently risky. Research led by management professors at UC Riverside has found that when company leaders discuss creativity and innovation, investors react negatively to the perception of risk, displaying a creativity bias. However, the research also shows...
There’s more to launching your interior design career than setting up a website, opening a business bank account, and establishing an LLC. The most crucial step is also the most difficult: Landing a new client. Even though the right project can catapult your career, newer designers might have a hard time finding a ready and willing customer who trusts them with their time, money, and space (especially when they aren’t equipped with a roster of industry connections, press coverage, or word-of-mouth recommendations). Sometimes, newer designers have to get a little creative—and, yes, scrappy.
