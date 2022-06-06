Engaging Content, Meet The Legal Community

In a world with so many texts and emails, putting the thought onto the written page feels meaningful. — Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp, explaining to Jenna Greene of Reuters why he uses handwritten, mailed letters to praise the people he works with at the firm. Given “how much emotion and passion and a piece of themselves that people put into their work,” Gorp said in his interview with Greene, “[w]e’re trying to make the place more personable.” As noted by Reuters, Gorp gave a keynote address at Fordham last month where he said he wanted attorneys and staff at the firm to “feel like they’re part of a community of support” and to “feel proud when they mention to their friends ‘I work for this law firm.’”

