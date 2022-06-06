Engaging Content, Meet The Legal Community

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

By Alex Su
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the early days of the pandemic, Matt Margolis was an associate attorney in South Florida. Between managing his caseload and billing hours, he’d post funny law-related content on social media. Unfortunately, the partners at his firm weren’t too happy about it. “You’re an associate,” they reminded him. “Your job is...

Cuisine Noir Magazine

Sip Consciously Initiative Connects Black Wine Community

Pictured (L-R): Dr. Monique Bell and Angela McCrae | Photo credit:Erin Malone of Lightspeed Film. When Angela McCrae and Monique Bell, Ph.D., connected on LinkedIn in 2020, they bonded over wine. But as they talked about their shared passion, they’d learn that wine would also keep them united, as they channeled that interest into a powerful initiative.
Paralegals, Systemic Changes, And Contracts: Putting The 'Modern' In Modern Law

All industries must adapt, shift, and evolve to survive in the modern world. Law is no exception. I have spoken to three industry leaders about paralegals, systemic changes, and the evolution of contracts in light of modern law’s relationships and its future. Their takes on what is needed for law to survive and progress are both thought-provoking and inspiring.
Paralegals And Confidentiality: Interactive Program Covers The Fundamentals

Paralegals play a critical role in the ecosystem of most law firms and legal organizations, often handling some of the most crucial aspects of any case or matter, even if they’re far from the spotlight. Like other members of legal teams, paralegals must follow principles of confidentiality. Too often,...
What To Look For In Legal Matter Management Software

Both legal departments and law firms are always on the hunt for effective legal matter management software. It’s an immensely important choice to make; and, it’s not easy. So, how do you wade through the various options and features, to determine what works best in your environment?. Jodie...
The 2022 Litigation Finance Survey Report

Every year since 2017, Lake Whillans and Above the Law have asked in-house counsel and law firm attorneys to share their perspectives on third-party litigation funding. The most recent survey results underscore the extent to which litigation finance has become an established feature of the industry landscape as a means of managing risk and reducing pressure on a company’s legal budget.
Quick Ways To Refresh, Optimize, And Modernize Your Legal Resume

As a legal resume writer and coach, I read dozens of legal resumes a week from senior law firm partners and executive-level corporate counsels (general counsels and chief legal officers). Most often, their resumes are outdated and a continuation of that good old template they created back in law school more than 15 years ago. While a resume is the initial threshold to land an interview, it’s no longer a laundry list of your tasks, job functions, and responsibilities. Today, a resume is a strategic marketing document that must quickly (and succinctly) communicate your value to an employer with factual examples and results. Struggling to update your legal resume and bring it into the modern age? Here are some quick ways to help you refresh, optimize, and modernize your legal resume and get the attention of legal recruiters or hiring executives.
How Pirate Representation Became Howdy Partner -- See Also

I’m sorry, I thought this was America! Lawyers still facing legal trouble because of the whole waving guns at unarmed protestors thing. Yieldstreet is offering access to a well-known industry player. Here's how you can target long-term appreciation in patent portfolios.
The Increasing Value Of Lawyers

Can your legal team be an active driver of your organization’s revenue lifecycle management? Read on to find out.
6-Month Warning: Critical Steps For GCs As Privacy Deadlines Loom

If you’re reading this, you probably know that the December deadline to replace your standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for GDPR compliance is approaching fast. But do you have an optimal plan in place to stave off the types of giant privacy fines that have recently hit companies from the retail giant Amazon to the Italian food delivery company Foodinho?
Biglaw Firm Increases Associate Compensation For A Hot Salary Summer

Memorial Day has come and gone, but summer’s official start date is still a few weeks away. That means Biglaw firms have until June 21 to get in shape — and by that, we mean increasing associate salaries. This trend started about six months ago, but some firms are just now making their compensation moves.
Where The Push For Biglaw Return To The Office Is Really Coming From

According to Law360’s 2022 Summer Associate Survey, what percentage of respondents said if given the option to report to an office for their summer associateship, they would?. Join us on June 30th to uncover how Law firms and corporate legal departments alike can manage their document workflows effectively and...
Learn About The Top Issues In Ethics Today

Understanding ethics is one of the most important aspects of practicing law, whether you work at a law firm, a corporate legal department, or any other legal organization. The legal landscape surrounding ethics changes rapidly, as the profession strives to keep up with developments in technology and more. To help...
This Biglaw Chair Leads His Firm With Old-Fashioned Flair

In a world with so many texts and emails, putting the thought onto the written page feels meaningful. — Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp, explaining to Jenna Greene of Reuters why he uses handwritten, mailed letters to praise the people he works with at the firm. Given “how much emotion and passion and a piece of themselves that people put into their work,” Gorp said in his interview with Greene, “[w]e’re trying to make the place more personable.” As noted by Reuters, Gorp gave a keynote address at Fordham last month where he said he wanted attorneys and staff at the firm to “feel like they’re part of a community of support” and to “feel proud when they mention to their friends ‘I work for this law firm.’”
Phys.org

How company leaders talk about creativity can hurt investor confidence

Creativity is often touted as a positive activity for organizations, but it is inherently risky. Research led by management professors at UC Riverside has found that when company leaders discuss creativity and innovation, investors react negatively to the perception of risk, displaying a creativity bias. However, the research also shows...
BUSINESS
Architectural Digest

5 Clever Ways Designers Scored Clients Early in Their Career

There’s more to launching your interior design career than setting up a website, opening a business bank account, and establishing an LLC. The most crucial step is also the most difficult: Landing a new client. Even though the right project can catapult your career, newer designers might have a hard time finding a ready and willing customer who trusts them with their time, money, and space (especially when they aren’t equipped with a roster of industry connections, press coverage, or word-of-mouth recommendations). Sometimes, newer designers have to get a little creative—and, yes, scrappy.
