Ms. Marvel is out in the world and Marvel fans everywhere are no doubt watching the premiere episode ASAP. There’s a whole lot to get into just in that first episode alone. Not only do we get to see what Avengers fandom looks like in the MCU, we also get a peek at a brand new hero’s origin story — and it’s unlike any we’ve seen before. What’s up with that bracelet and why did it give Kamala Khan powers? And, more importantly, when will she get to meet Captain Marvel?! We’ll have to wait for answers to those questions, but...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO