Feds cracking down on violence, guns in parts of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne County is holding its first Expungement Fair next month.
The fair aims to help Wayne County residents clear their criminal records. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 23.
It is open to individuals seeking to expunge misdemeanor and/or felony convictions in Wayne County only.
Pre-registration is open through June 23. Click here to pre-register.
The following list of felony offenses ARE NOT eligible for expungement under the law:
All offenses punishable by life imprisonment
Assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct
Child sexually abusive material or activity offenses
Felony domestic violence if the person has a previous misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence
Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (committed after January 12, 2015)
Human-trafficking related offenses
Second-degree child abuse
Second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Some traffic offenses such as convictions for driving while intoxicated, traffic offenses that cause injury or death, and commercial driver’s license violations
Terrorism-related offenses – includes convictions for attempts to commit any of these offenses
Third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Using a computer to commit sex crimes offenses
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0