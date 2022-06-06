ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Feds cracking down on violence, guns in parts of Detroit

By ED WHITE
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Authorities on Monday announced a summer crackdown on crime in certain areas of Detroit, pledging to take felons who are caught with guns to federal court where prison sentences typically are longer than in state court. U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said her prosecutors will focus...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, June 8, 2022: Prosecutor to announce whether charges will be filed in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A Michigan prosecutor says he will announce on Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, the Black motorist who was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer in April. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker would only say that he would disclose his “charging decision” at an afternoon news conference in Grand Rapids. Video shows 26-year-old Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr after a traffic stop.
DETROIT, MI
Morning Sun

Attorney General: Facebook warning post is fake

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is clarifying a Facebook post circulating online that claims to be from the office is not from the Department of Attorney General. The post was shared last week and has received thousands of comments and shares. A reporter for checkyourfact.com reached out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Man Who Targeted Detroit LGBTQ People on Dating App Pleads Guilty to Robbery, Homicide

An Indianapolis man who targeted members of the LGBTQ community on a dating app pleaded guilty Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court to homicide, robbery and weapons charges. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, is accused of targeting two Detroit men in separate 2020 incidents, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office and the Wayne County Prosecutor.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Family Of Inmate Who Died In Macomb County Jail settles lawsuit for $2.45M

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Macomb County and a health care provider have agreed to a $2.45 million settlement with the family of a man who died while in jail for a minor driving offense. David Stojcevski, 32, suffered serious withdrawals from drug use while serving a 30-day sentence for careless driving at the Macomb County Jail in 2014. Stojcevski failed to get proper care, despite evidence that he was hallucinating in his cell and shaking with seizures, his lawyer said. The county agreed to pay $1.15 million, with some covered by insurance, and Correct Care Solutions, now known as Wellpath, paid $1.3...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man accused of trying to kidnap child from Kroger

The case against a Dearborn man accused of trying to kidnap a young girl from a Novi grocery store has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. The bindover happened June 7 after Mathias Mangone, 24, waived his right to a preliminary exam in 52-1 District Court.
NOVI, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Faulty wiring caused Flint fire that killed 2 young brothers

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A house fire that killed two young brothers in Flint last month was caused by faulty wiring in the home's living room, fire investigators said. The Michigan State Fire Marshal worked with Flint police to determine that faulty wiring sparked the May 28 blaze that killed Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Detroit Police#Crime#Ap
The Oakland Press

Former Farmington Hills lawyer sentenced for Macomb County briberies

A former Oakland County attorney was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in federal prison for his role in briberies for a now-defunct company to receive a 10-year trash hauling contract in Clinton Township. Jay Schwartz received the sentence, which includes two years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, from...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit homeowner shoots, kills armed suspect: 'It was me or him'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An early morning home invasion ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect on Detroit's west side. Homeowner Maiso Jackson has lived in his home for 20 years, and he’s owned his gun for the last eight. He's taken lessons on how to handle that firearm. Early this morning, that training was put into action.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Hosting Expungement Fair In July

(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne County is holding its first Expungement Fair next month. The fair aims to help Wayne County residents clear their criminal records. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 23. It is open to individuals seeking to expunge misdemeanor and/or felony convictions in Wayne County only. Pre-registration is open through June 23. Click here to pre-register. The following list of felony offenses ARE NOT eligible for expungement under the law: All offenses punishable by life imprisonment Assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct Child sexually abusive material or activity offenses Felony domestic violence if the person has a previous misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (committed after January 12, 2015) Human-trafficking related offenses Second-degree child abuse Second-degree criminal sexual conduct Some traffic offenses such as convictions for driving while intoxicated, traffic offenses that cause injury or death, and commercial driver’s license violations Terrorism-related offenses – includes convictions for attempts to commit any of these offenses Third-degree criminal sexual conduct Using a computer to commit sex crimes offenses © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Witnesses: Detroiter charged with murdering 'Hutch the Jeweler' isn't the triggerman

This Metro Detroit writer is a Deadline Detroit contributor who reports on organized crime and runs The Gangster Report website. There could be more than meets the eye in the police investigation surrounding last week's daylight murder of Motown's "ice king," Dan ("Hutch the Jeweler") Hutchinson, the man responsible for outfitting some of the area's biggest names in hip hop and sports with high-end custom jewelry.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Man Wanted In Detroit Double Fatal Shooting Turns Himself In

(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police. Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21. Dejuan Gillum (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive. He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen. On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him. Police did not release any other information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy