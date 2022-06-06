Feds cracking down on violence, guns in parts of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Wayne County is holding its first Expungement Fair next month. The fair aims to help Wayne County residents clear their criminal records. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 23. It is open to individuals seeking to expunge misdemeanor and/or felony convictions in Wayne County only. Pre-registration is open through June 23. Click here to pre-register. The following list of felony offenses ARE NOT eligible for expungement under the law: All offenses punishable by life imprisonment Assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct Child sexually abusive material or activity offenses Felony domestic violence if the person has a previous misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (committed after January 12, 2015) Human-trafficking related offenses Second-degree child abuse Second-degree criminal sexual conduct Some traffic offenses such as convictions for driving while intoxicated, traffic offenses that cause injury or death, and commercial driver’s license violations Terrorism-related offenses – includes convictions for attempts to commit any of these offenses Third-degree criminal sexual conduct Using a computer to commit sex crimes offenses © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO