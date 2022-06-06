ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Wednesday - Official Reveal Teaser

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Wednesday Addams in this teaser for Wednesday, the upcoming...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Thing Delivers Warning in Teaser Clip for Netflix’s Wednesday

Netflix released a new teaser clip for the upcoming series for The Addams Family, Wednesday. You can view the new clip featuring the return of Thing below. A first look at the upcoming show will be released during Netflix Geeked Week tomorrow (June 6). The upcoming series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, and George Burcea as Lurch. Also appearing are Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emmy Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

The Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence drama Silver Linings Playbook, Stephen King’s coming of age classic Stand by Me and the first 12 seasons of CBS procedural Criminal Minds are among the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June. Silver Linings Playbook, a 2012 film loosely based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel of the same name and starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro, will depart from the streamer’s library on June 17. The movie, which scored Lawrence an Oscar win, centers around Cooper’s Patrizio “Pat” Solitano Jr., a man living with bipolar disorder who teams with Lawrence’s...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Gwendoline Christie
Person
Christina Ricci
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevermore Academy
digitalspy.com

Chris Hemsworth cameos in his wife Elsa Pataky's new Netflix movie

Interceptor spoilers follow. Thor star Chris Hemsworth has made a cameo in his wife Elsa Pataky's new Netflix movie Interceptor. The Marvel alum can be seen in an uncredited role, wearing a disguise as a salesperson named Jed. In the film, when terrorists take over the interceptor base, they start...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Manifest’ Reveals First Look Clip of Upcoming Netflix Season

Click here to read the full article. The passengers of Flight 828 are boarding once again. Netflix has released a first look clip for Season 4 of supernatural drama series “Manifest.” The clip was launched as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, and was introduced by Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone in the series. The clip features series lead Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), an NYPD detective, investigating a construction site. While looking through the site, she discovers a mysterious figure with the words “Stone 828” cut into his arm. Created by Jeff Rake, “Manifest” revolves around Michaela and Ben, two siblings...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

Fargo Season 5 Finds Its Leading Man in Jon Hamm

We're not mad about this casting news. On June 6, FX announced that Mad Men alum Jon Hamm has been cast in a starring role for season five of Fargo. While little details were shared about Hamm's return to TV, we do know that his character is named Roy. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'9-1-1' Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

9-1-1 will be back before you know it. Fox recently unveiled the release dates for its slate of programming, including the Angela Bassett-fronted series. Season 6 of 9-1-1 will officially be back this September. According to Fox, the next season of 9-1-1 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dermot Mulroney Joins Latest ‘Scream’ Horror Movie (Exclusive)

Dermot Mulroney, perhaps best known for starring with Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding, has closed a deal to join the cast of Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures’ latest Scream sequel. The new outing is due to shoot this summer and follows the bloody success of the fifth installment, released in January, which grossed more than $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide.More from The Hollywood ReporterHayden Panettiere Returns to 'Scream', Joining Newest Installment of Horror Franchise (Exclusive)'Scream 6': Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega Set to ReturnHollywood Support for Ukraine Grows on Social Media Following Russian...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Scream’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore and More

Do you like scary movies? The horror genre hasn't been the same since Ghostface asked Drew Barrymore that question in 1996. Three sequels and one TV spinoff later, the Scream franchise isn't going anywhere. The first Scream film debuted in December, a month usually reserved for awards contenders and family-friendly holiday fare. Even so, it […]
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Netflix's first action-packed clip of 'The Gray Man' is here

We had our first glimpse of Ryan Gosling as a James Bond-esque CIA operative in the Russo brothers' new thriller The Gray Man in the recent trailer — and now we have an action-packed clip to sink our teeth into as well. In the new footage shared during a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Girls Vet Joins Bomer Series, Tony Awards Talent and More

Click here to read the full article. Girls vet Allison Williams is joining Matt Bomer as one of Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, our sister site Variety reports. The limited series is based on Thomas Mallon’s novel and is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime. Bomer serves as executive producer and stars as Hawkins Fuller, “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin (casting TBA), a young man brimming with...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Black Bird Trailer Revealing First Look at Ray Liotta's Final TV Role Released by AppleTV+

The first trailer for Black Bird has been released by Apple TV+, marking the final TV role played by late (great) actor, Ray Liotta. The industry and fans are still somewhat in shock from the news that Liotta died on May 26th, while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic; therefore it will be both cathartic and comforting for longtime fans of Ray to get to see some of his last work onscreen, in Black Bird. Take a look at the trailer, below:
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy