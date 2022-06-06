Wednesday - Official Reveal Teaser

Netflix released a new teaser clip for the upcoming series for The Addams Family, Wednesday. You can view the new clip featuring the return of Thing below. A first look at the upcoming show will be released during Netflix Geeked Week tomorrow (June 6). The upcoming series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, and George Burcea as Lurch. Also appearing are Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emmy Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane.
Comments / 0