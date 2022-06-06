Big innings doom Bethlehem Academy in section championship

It appeared that the Bethlehem Academy softball team was well on the way to forcing another Section 1A Championship game versus Wabasha-Kellogg.

Putting up nine runs in the top of the third inning, the Cardinals held a 10-2 lead, needing just 12 more outs to set up a winner take all game for a state berth.

The Falcons did not let the large lead discourage them.

Wabasha-Kellogg exploded for 10 runs in the fourth to take the lead while adding another eight in the sixth to end the game and season for the Cardinals via a 21-11 score on Thursday night in Austin’s Todd Park.

The Falcons entered the game as the top seed of the section’s east bracket, while the Cardinals were the second seed for the west bracket.

Bethlehem Academy battled all the way through the elimination bracket to set up the contest. The Cardinals needed to beat Wabasha-Kellogg twice in the double elimination format to advance to state.

A scoreless first inning did not give any indications of the offense that was to come for both squads.

Anna Cohen got the Cardinals on the board first, suffering the hit by pitch with the bases loaded, giving Bethlehem Academy the 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

The Falcons plated two runs off of Morgan Wilson in the bottom of the inning to grab the lead.

Bethlehem Academy’s offense then teed up a crooked number.

Using 11 hits, capped by a Kate Trump two-run homer to left field, Bethlehem Academy surged to the 10-2 advantage. Wilson kept Wabasha-Kellogg scoreless to send the teams to the fourth inning by the margin.

The Falcons then answered with a big inning of their own. Working a couple walks and taking advantage of some errors, Wabasha-Kellogg plated 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to jump back in front by two runs.

Trading runs in the fifth inning pushed the teams to the sixth with Bethlehem Academy still trailing by two.

A shutout top of the sixth brought Wabasha-Kellogg to the plate in the bottom of the frame.

The Falcons offense again sparked a huge inning by plating another eight runs to bring the game to an end. Wabasha-Kellogg’s victory secured its Section 1A Softball title.

Defensive miscues by the Cardinals led to the big innings for their opponent. Turning in nine errors allowed Wabasha-Kellogg to score 10 unearned runs in the game off of Wilson.

Wilson finished the game with nine earned runs, on 16 hits, five walks and three strikeouts in the loss.

Trump’s two hit, three RBI night at the plate paced the offense for Bethlehem Academy. Josie Rose, Anna Cohen, Anna Tobin and Wilson each also added two hits.

Bethlehem Academy ended the season with a 17-7 overall record.

The Cardinals will lose just two seniors in Mercedes Huerta and Katie Seidel from the 17-win squad as they will no doubt look to make another run at a section championship next season.