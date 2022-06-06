New AVA wine designation given for Wenatchee Valley region

Our next multi-day period of wet, cooler weather will begin today and persist into Monday thanks to an atmospheric river. Rain will spread into the Cascades this morning and become heavy along the Cascade Crest this afternoon and evening. The combination of the spring melt and runoff from the rain event over the next 24 hours will likely push the Stehekin River above Flood Stage by this weekend. Northcentral Washington weather today will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain, highs around 70 degrees. Moisture will continue to be pumped into Oregon, Idaho, and Washington Friday and Saturday as well with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid-70’s.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO