Wenatchee, WA

New AVA wine designation given for Wenatchee Valley region

By NCWLIFE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Central Washington has an official new viticultural area – a designation that helps winemakers to brand and source their vintages. The Rocky Reach American Viticultural Area is 50 square miles,...

Springfield drifts into town to face AppleSox

The Wenatchee AppleSox continue their opening home stand of the West Coast League season tonight with the Springfield Drifters in town. Game time at Paul Thomas, Sr. Stadium is 6:35 with Dylan O’Conner on the mound against Ryan Mullan. Our good friend Joel Norman will have the play-by-play locally on Sunny FM radio. The Drifters are 4-and-5 so far on the season while the AppleSox are 2-and-4.
NCWLIFE Evening News June 10th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Two people from Orondo were hospitalized after a collision on Highway 97 at Brays Landing Road early this morning. A drunken driving arrest in Grant County last week reportedly led to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs. Investigators are still trying to locate the family of a man killed by Wenatchee police last weekend on South Western Avenue and One of three people injured in a 2-car accident one month ago on Highway 281 south of Quincy has died from her injuries.
Weather 6-9-22

Our next multi-day period of wet, cooler weather will begin today and persist into Monday thanks to an atmospheric river. Rain will spread into the Cascades this morning and become heavy along the Cascade Crest this afternoon and evening. The combination of the spring melt and runoff from the rain event over the next 24 hours will likely push the Stehekin River above Flood Stage by this weekend. Northcentral Washington weather today will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain, highs around 70 degrees. Moisture will continue to be pumped into Oregon, Idaho, and Washington Friday and Saturday as well with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid-70’s.
Rock slope work east of Leavenworth will slow Highway 2 traffic

Beginning Monday, rock slope work east of Leavenworth is expected to slow traffic on Highway 2. The Washington State Department of Transportation said for the next three weeks the highway will be reduced to one lane at Milepost 102 between Peshastin and Leavenworth with flaggers controlling traffic. WSDOT is advising...
Lefties claim series finale against AppleSox

Wenatchee couldn’t find the recipe three nights in a row, falling to Port Angeles 7-to-1 at Paul Thomas, Sr. Stadium…. Evan Jilbert hit a two run home run for the Lefties in the second inning and Port Angeles played add-on from there. Wenatchee didn’t help the cause, committing four errors defensively on the night.
WVSO is celebrating Dad a week early

It’s Dad’s Night at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval tomorrow night. Racing will feature the Jerry’s Auto Supply Pro Late Models, Northwest Junior Late Models, Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars, AMCA Bandit Dwarf Cars and the Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros. Gates open at 4:30...
FOX 11 and 41

First Rainbow Crosswalks put in Eastern Washington

YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
Van Well wins Special Olympic Gold

Grace Van Well returned home from Florida this week with a Gold medal. Van Well traveled to the US Special Olympic Games in Orlando, Florida this week and took Gold in the 50-Butterfly swim. According to her father, Pete Van Well, she was one of just three athletes from Eastern Washington participating in the U-S Games and the only one representing the Wenatchee Valley.
kpq.com

Both Wenatchee, Eastmont Schools Go Into Lock-up Mode Friday Morning

Both Wenatchee and Eastmont School districts went into a lock-up mode Friday morning. The Eastmont lock-down at the high school came first, at about 8:20am for about 10 minutes, and was followed by a “lock-out” for about 15 minutes at all Wenatchee Schools. Diana Haglund with Wenatchee Schools...
ncwlife.com

Fire at Keyes Fibre briefly closes Highway 97A

Highway 97A was briefly closed early this morning while firefighters extinguished an oven fire at Keyes Fibre in North Wenatchee. Chelan County Fire District 1 responded to a commercial fire alarm at Keyes at 2:14 a.m. and arrived to find the building filling with smoke coming from one of the company’s large ovens.
Chronicle

Another Atmospheric River Drenches the Pacific Northwest. When Will It End?

The northwest's historically wet May is seeping into June, it would seem. Cities across western Washington saw up to 2 inches of rain Saturday, with soaking showers hitting the Puget Sound region Sunday morning. Sunday's precipitation is likely to be more of the shower variety than a constant drizzle, according...
ncwlife.com

Chelan County invites review of ARPA spending

WENATCHEE — Chelan County has about $14.8 million to help bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis, and it wants your input on how to spend it. The county received the allocation through the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows the money to be spent under federal guidelines for pandemic recovery. Among other goals, Chelan County wants to use the cash to improve its services to residents, and offer grants to local small agricultural businesses that have suffered during the pandemic.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

