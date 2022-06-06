ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Photos: Rain makes for a gloomy June day in Manistee

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
Rain hits Manistee on Monday making for a gloomy June...

MLive

6 months of snowfall added up to nearly 27 feet in one U.P. spot

After six months of wintry weather, the Upper Peninsula accumulated normal to above normal snowfall during the 2021-2022, which overlapped both fall and spring, officials announced. One spot racked up the most snow, recording 323 inches, or nearly 27 feet, of the fluffy white stuff. That was at the Keweenaw...
ESCANABA, MI
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
City
Manistee, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Diner 31 in Manistee

“Summertime I mean we have lines out the door all day long,” said head cook, Andrew Schultz, describing Diner 31 in Manistee. First up, loaded biscuits and gravy. Head cook Andrew Schultz says one look at that can only mean one thing. “Stomach starts growling,” he laughed. He...
MANISTEE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why does Google Earth show a plane in middle of a Michigan lake?

Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

A sneak peak at the 2022 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Each year, the National Cherry Festival brings people from around the country to Michigan. This year's festival is set for July 2-9 in Traverse City. National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano and Executive Director Kat Paye joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to give us a sneak peak at what's in store this year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Meijer Plans Major Revamp, New Retail/Restaurant Center Planned Nearby On US-31

Meijer is targeting a major revamp of its US-31 store in Garfield Township, including a completely remodeled interior and exterior, an expanded pharmacy drive-thru, a possible redesigned US-31 intersection, and a project with The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay to install green infrastructure as part of parking lot renovations to reduce stormwater runoff into Kids Creek. Store representatives will seek approval for the project plans at Garfield Township’s planning commission meeting Wednesday, where a proposed separate new retail and restaurant center nearby across US-31 by Franke Road is also on the docket.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
theheraldreview.com

See inside Ebels new coffee shop in Reed City

REED CITY — Ebels General Store in Reed City held a soft open for their new coffee shop and clothing store Monday, June 6. This precedes the official grand opening which will take place June 20, coinciding with the anniversary of the general store’s opening. The new location...
REED CITY, MI
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

