Tuscaloosa, AL (June 6, 2022) Longtime WVUA 23 Anchor Tamika Alexander is getting a well-deserved promotion to the station’s Senior News Anchor position. Alexander, who grew up in Tuscaloosa and graduated from Central High School and the University of Alabama, currently serves as WVUA 23’s 10 p.m. weekday anchor. She’s worked at WVUA 23 since 1998, when it was known as WJRD. In her time at the station, she’s been an associate producer, producer, reporter and anchor.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO