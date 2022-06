A swift rise in gas prices continued over the past week and doesn't appear to be slowing anytime soon as the average cost in the Bay Area approaches $7 a gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas recently pushed past $5 for the first time ever, but that would be a sigh of relief for Californians, who as of Monday morning were paying on average $6.43, according to AAA data. That's up 56 cents from a month ago and up a whopping $1.21 from a year ago.

