Tickets are now available for Family Field Day at Globe Life Field
DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here and the fun is just getting started. If you are a Texas Rangers fan, here is...cw33.com
DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here and the fun is just getting started. If you are a Texas Rangers fan, here is...cw33.com
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0