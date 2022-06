Lavinia Fisher owned an inn outside of Charleston, South Carolina, where some say she murdered hundreds of travelers before her arrest and execution in 1820. In the early 1800s, Lavinia Fisher ran an inn just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. She would charm male guests who stopped for the night on their way to the port city, chat with them about their travels — then poison them with oleander tea. Or at least that’s how the story goes.

