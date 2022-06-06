ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, VA

Historic planes fly over Shenandoah Valley for D-Day

By WMRA
wmra.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamic Aviation in Bridgewater hosted a flyover midday on Monday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Four historic planes flew...

www.wmra.org

Comments / 2

Related
WHSV

D-Day Squadron airplanes arrive at Dynamic Aviation

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - On June 6, 1944, allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in World War II and 78 years later, airplanes that were part of the D-Day Squadron arrived at Dynamic Aviation. “These are four aircraft of the D-Day Squadron, they were part of the Mighty-15 that...
WDBJ7.com

National D-Day Memorial reflects on June 6th, 1944

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It was on this day 78 years ago that Allied forces hit the beaches of Normandy as World War II continued. At the National D-Day Memorial, a crowd gathered Monday to honor those who fought that day. “On this day in 1944, there was a great...
BEDFORD, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Rail Trail one step closer to becoming reality

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Last week the Virginia General Assembly passed a bipartisan state budget that included funding for the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a major recreation project that has been in the works since 2016. The proposed project comes from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, a group of localities and...
BROADWAY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, VA
City
Elkton, VA
City
Staunton, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Bridgewater, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Waynesboro, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT postpones I-81 Northbound sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County

Interstate 81 sinkhole repairs scheduled for the night of Wednesday, June 8 into the day on Thursday, June 9 are postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The sinkhole is located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County. The Virginia Department of Transportation will announce...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Family to hold event in remembrance of Kelly Bergh-Dove

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - This Saturday, June 18, marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Kelly Bergh-Dove. The 20-year-old was abducted while working overnight at a Harrisonburg gas station in 1982. In 2020, the Harrisonburg Police Department reopened the investigation into Dove’s unsolved disappearance. On Saturday, June 25th...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Area of I-81 in Harrisonburg clear

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As of 4:01 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 247 in Harrisonburg, motorists can expect delays due to an incident. Traffic backups are approximately 4.0 miles. There is emergency roadwork, according to VDOT. Stay with WHSV for traffic updates.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Daycare bus overturns on I-581 South in Roanoke; 11 kids on board

UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: Virginia State Police released new details about Wednesday afternoon’s crash along I-581 South in Roanoke involving a bus from HoneyTree Early Learning Centers. According to police, shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, the HoneyTree bus was heading south on I-581 when a vehicle entered...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#D Day#Dynamic Aviation#Wmra#Biscuit Bomber#The D Day Squadron#Normandy
Bay Journal

Virginia woodland preserves nature lover’s final wish

In this era of exploding attendance at state and national parks, the concept of escaping to a place off the beaten path possesses fresh appeal. Exhibit A: the Scheier Natural Area. This 100-acre preserve tucked into central Virginia’s piedmont region is mainly frequented by a small but loyal following of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Town of Shenandoah rescue squad transfers to Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Back in May, the Page County Board of Supervisors bought the rescue squad building in the Town of Shenandoah. “Ultimately what ended up occurring is the county purchased the building and one of the ambulances to ensure that we could provide uninterrupted EMS coverage,” Matt Cronin, director of emergency services with Page County Fire-EMS, said.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man survives being struck by lightning in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in stable condition after being struck by lightning on Sharp Top Mountain in Bedford County, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Crews say he was alert and conscious but had complaints of pain, weakness, and tingling in his extremities. Responders placed him...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

City of Staunton observes Juneteenth, schedules modified

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in its history, the City of Staunton will be officially observing Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. According to a fact sheet updated by the Congressional Research Service on June 21, 2021, Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence Day.
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
theriver953.com

WCFR respond to accident on Skyline Drive

Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) reports responding to an accident at mile post 1 on the Skyline Drive June 2. When crews arrived they found an overturned sport utility on its roof. The vehicle apparently collided with a rock retaining wall before landing on its roof. The sole occupant...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Power restored to 3,200+ after Roanoke Valley outage

(WFXR) — Nearly 3,300 Appalachian Power customers in both Roanoke City and Roanoke County are dealing with a Tuesday afternoon outage. Appalachian Power says the outage started at 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. According to the company, a total of 3,292 customers — the majority of whom are...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
Inside Nova

Battlefield High School’s Class of 2022 departs with distinction

More than 750 graduating seniors were greeted with raucous cheers as they processed downstage to take their seats at Jiffy Lube Live on Monday evening. Principal Ryan Ferrera said there was a long list of distinguishing characteristics of this class. PHOTOS: Battlefield High School's Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies. More...
BRISTOW, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Virginia should revisit Amtrak study

Extension of Virginia’s state-supported Amtrak railroad service from Roanoke to Bristol could cost up to $1.5 billion while attracting up to 15,500 riders annually, according to a new study by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Plans are already under way to extend passenger rail service to...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WHSV

Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/6/2022

Team Gleason gives man the chance to see his mom after nine years. HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit working to improve the lives of people living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, has given a man in the Winchester area the opportunity to plan the trip of a lifetime. ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens the muscles and impacts physical function. Right now, there is no known cause or cure. Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. That’s also the last time he saw his mom, but in just a few days they will be reunited again. A wish come true thanks to Team Gleason. Cohan said he started to realize something might be wrong back in 2013 when he had a weird feeling in his right leg. “When I would walk, you would actually, like freeze up like I didn’t know how to walk,” Cohan said. Tremors and severe cramping in his legs were also some signs that led him to go to the doctor. After several appointments with neurologists, Cohan got the diagnosis. “I remember the day like it was yesterday when he told me... I think it was shock. I couldn’t hear anything. It was weird, and I was extremely scared,” Cohan said. Since then, each day has been a new challenge, but he said having his best friend, Paula, by his side has made it easier. “She’s been a tremendous help. I thank God for her that I am fortunate because she is a professional caregiver, too,” Cohan said. Throughout the years, Cohan has received an outpouring of support from friends and organizations, like Team Gleason, which is giving him the chance to go anywhere in the world. “I said I want to go see my mom because my mom has just turned 93.. It’ll be great. I can get up out of the chair, but people would have to hold me up, but I promised my mom I would get up and give her a hug, and I’m looking forward to that,” Cohan said. And even though Cohan says he a little nervous since he hasn’t traveled much over the years, he’s excited to make new memories with the ones he loves the most. “Be happy. Be grateful for the day that you have right now. That’s what my advice would be to anybody. You’re still here. You can still do things. Do them,” Cohan said. Cohan and his friend and caretaker, Paula, will take an Amtrak train to Jacksonville, Florida. They’ll be staying in a hotel on Jacksonville beach, and they’ll get to spend about a week with family.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville man competing in national fitness competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is competing in a national fitness competition. Bellamy Brown is taking part in Muscle & Fitness Magazine’s Mister Health & Fitness competition. It raises money for Wounded Warriors, a cause close to Brown’s heart. “There’s also what’s called a Warrior Vote,”...
WSLS

Two hospitalized after crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in the hospital following a roll-over crash in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. We’re told that it happened at about 6:21 a.m. on Route 11 near the Roanoke Hollins Stock Yard and involved one female adult and one female juvenile.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy