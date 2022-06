The following article discusses spoilers for Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach, and topics of a sensitive nature. Last week, Strange New Worlds hit something of a groove with a lightweight comedy episode that showed how well this show can work. This week, it takes a hard turn toward the weighty, with an episode that tries to cover a whole host of stuff in its 50-minute runtime. In some ways, this feels like the most The Next Generation thing Star Trek has put out since 1994. In others, it feels like the show tripped backwards and landed on something deeply profound by accident.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO