Golf

'I Am Thrilled To Begin With LIV Golf' - Mickelson All But Confirms PGA Tour Exit

By Elliott Heath
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

Phil Mickelson says he is "thrilled to begin with LIV Golf" in a statement that has essentially confirmed he is finished with the PGA Tour.

Lefty will make his return to golf at the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener this week at London's Centurion Club, where he'll tee it up for the first time since February's Saudi International.

His well-publicised break from the game after controversial comments on Saudi and the PGA Tour is now over and he says he feels "healthy and much more at peace" after therapy and time with his loved ones.

Mickelson, a 45-time PGA Tour winner, revealed that he still wants to play the Majors and said he is "incredibly grateful" for what the PGA Tour has given him. His deal with LIV Golf is reportedly worth around $200m, dwarfing his PGA Tour career earnings of $95m

Read Mickelson's Statement:

"First and foremost, I want to again apologize to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago. I have made mistakes in my career in some of the things I have said and done. Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling. I needed to start prioritizing the people that I love the most and work on becoming a better version of myself. I have spent this time with Amy and loved ones. I have been engaged and intentional in continued therapy and feel healthy and much more at peace. I realize I still have a long way to go, but I am embracing the work ahead.

"I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just got myself, but ideally for the game and my peers. I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the course. I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me. I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity.

"I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors. I fully realize and respect some may disagree with this decision and have strong opinions and I empathize with that. I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game. I am incredibly grateful for the support of my fans, partners, friends, and peers and I hope in time, those sentiments, relationships, and support continue."

The LIV Golf Invitational Series begins this week at the Centurion Club with Mickelson and Dustin Johnson headlining the field of 48 players, who will be split into 12 teams of four and play 54 holes in a shotgun start format.

The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson looks very different as he rocks up at LIV Golf Draft evening

Making his first public appearance in four months, Phil Mickelson has touched down at the LIV Golf Invitational London rocking a very different look. Mickelson, who has accepted a gigantic $200 million offer to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, was unveiled by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman as one of the 12 team captains teeing it up at Centurion Club in St Albans this week.
ClutchPoints

US Open seals Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson’s fates amid LIV Golf scandal

The PGA received some shocking news recently, as star golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson officially announced their intentions to join the rival LIV Golf association. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had said in the past that any player who participates in the rival tour’s events will face a potential ban. As such, many were wondering about the status of Mickelson and Johnson for the upcoming US Open, which begins on June 16, just a week after LIV Golf’s first event tees off.
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson makes shocking final decision on Saudi-backed LIV Golf

After many weeks of speculation, Phil Mickelson has finally made a decision regarding his future in the PGA Tour. The six-time PGA Tour major champion has decided to go ahead and join LIV Golf for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to a press release. Mickelson is set to join some notable former PGA players, including Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia on the upstart Saudi-backed golf tour, in what is a marquee decision for founder Greg Norman and Co.
CBS Boston

Mickelson officially joins LIV, hopes to play in majors

Phil Mickelson, a chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, is ending his four-month hiatus by adding his name to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London.Mickelson will be joining Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and three other former major champions in a 54-hole tournament at Centurion Golf Club with $25 million in prize money and $4 million going to the individual winner."I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me...
