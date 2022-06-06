'I Am Thrilled To Begin With LIV Golf' - Mickelson All But Confirms PGA Tour Exit

Phil Mickelson says he is "thrilled to begin with LIV Golf" in a statement that has essentially confirmed he is finished with the PGA Tour.

Lefty will make his return to golf at the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener this week at London's Centurion Club, where he'll tee it up for the first time since February's Saudi International.

His well-publicised break from the game after controversial comments on Saudi and the PGA Tour is now over and he says he feels "healthy and much more at peace" after therapy and time with his loved ones.

Mickelson, a 45-time PGA Tour winner, revealed that he still wants to play the Majors and said he is "incredibly grateful" for what the PGA Tour has given him. His deal with LIV Golf is reportedly worth around $200m, dwarfing his PGA Tour career earnings of $95m

Read Mickelson's Statement:

"First and foremost, I want to again apologize to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago. I have made mistakes in my career in some of the things I have said and done. Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling. I needed to start prioritizing the people that I love the most and work on becoming a better version of myself. I have spent this time with Amy and loved ones. I have been engaged and intentional in continued therapy and feel healthy and much more at peace. I realize I still have a long way to go, but I am embracing the work ahead.

"I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just got myself, but ideally for the game and my peers. I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the course. I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me. I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity.

"I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors. I fully realize and respect some may disagree with this decision and have strong opinions and I empathize with that. I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game. I am incredibly grateful for the support of my fans, partners, friends, and peers and I hope in time, those sentiments, relationships, and support continue."

The LIV Golf Invitational Series begins this week at the Centurion Club with Mickelson and Dustin Johnson headlining the field of 48 players, who will be split into 12 teams of four and play 54 holes in a shotgun start format.