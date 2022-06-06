Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant’s Rare Photos Together Over the Years

In it for the long haul! Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant have been going strong since 2018, but there are only a handful of photos of the couple from their rare outings.

After four years with Alexandra, Keanu is sure “she’s The One,” a source previously told Life & Style about the John Wick actor.

“Keanu and Alexandra have both been in relationships before, but this is by far the easiest. They just flow well together, they mesh perfectly,” the insider said, gushing over “how happy” the Sweet November actor has been amid his romance. “Maybe it’s because they’re mature, stable and know what they want from life. There’s no drama. And of course, they love each other. He adores Alexandra.”

What’s the secret to their strong bond? Alexandra is “one of the few people” who has been able to “get Keanu to open up,” a second source told Life & Style about the producer. In addition, the pair simply have a lot in common.

“She’s kind, warm and spiritual, just like Keanu, and a great communicator,” the second insider added.

That being said, the Speed star and visual artist are “ cool with each doing their own thing ,” a third source told Life & Style , adding that the duo is “completely independent.”

For her part, Alexandra is “not needy” and “doesn’t rely on him to make plans,” explained the third insider. “She’s completely her own person.”

Their dynamic is part of what makes their relationship really “great.” While they enjoy forging their own paths, the two still spend plenty of quality time together. Alexandra joined Keanu in Berlin , Germany, while he filmed for the Matrix 4 in 2020.

“Keanu thought it would be great to have Alexandra around for whenever he can get away,” a fourth source said about the celebrity couple spending time abroad together.

Keanu and Alexandra have been romantically involved since 2018 , but their close friendship and working relationship dates back to 2009. The artist even provided the illustrations for the Something’s Gotta Give actor’s first poetry book, Ode to Happiness , in 2011.

The Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure star has always kept his romantic life very private. He dated actress Jennifer Syme in 1999. During their time together, the actress gave birth to their stillborn child, Ava, and they split shortly thereafter. In 2001, Jennifer died in a car accident.

