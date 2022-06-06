Severe Storms Bring More Heavy Rain Locally

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella brought the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlighted the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who held a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and gave away free hot wheels cars and hosted test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer. Next week’s theme is “A Family Affair,” and features the annual bike rodeo and local non-profit organizations.

PELLA, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO