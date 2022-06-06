ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe Storms Bring More Heavy Rain Locally

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA round of severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa earlier this afternoon. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 1:45 to 2:30...

www.kniakrls.com

WHO 13

Extreme heat expected next week in central Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Next week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices topping 100 degrees each day. With that in mind, metro communities are already warning residents to be prepared. Polk County Emergency Management on Friday released a reminder to residents about how to stay aware […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

More storm damage photos

A KJAN listener in the area of Norway Center in Cass County, sent KJAN these photos following a Tuesday night storm event. They speculated an EF-1 tornado may have caused the damage, due to “the way the wind was surging with the hail the cops out here or shredded beans were uprooted. Crops are a total loss.” The property owner is working to remove the tree and clean-up from the storm.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Severe Weather: NWS confirms tornado spotted near Green Valley Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. or southern Wayne and southwestern Appanoose counties. The National Weather Service said The tornado threat has diminished and the tornado warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Just a drill: Marshalltown officials warn residents of mass casualty exercise

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown officials are warning residents that what looks like an emergency situation Friday afternoon at the Marshalltown Community College is actually a mass casualty drill. Public safety agencies from across Marshall County are partnering with Marshalltown Community College to conduct the drill. The drill is happening...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
HIAWATHA, IA
98.1 KHAK

[UPDATED] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Wednesday Morning

[UPDATE Wednesday, June 8 4 p.m.] The person killed in a Wednesday morning accident in rural Linn County has been identified as 33-year-old Michaela Devaney of Cedar Rapids. [ORIGINAL STORY] The driver of a pickup was killed in a one-vehicle accident in rural Linn County early Wednesday morning. According to...
K92.3

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Woman dies in crash east of Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday morning. Authorities responding to the crash at about 4:30 a.m. shut down Monticello Road from Highway 13 to Hills Mill Road temporarily. The Sheriff’s office said the woman...
kniakrls.com

Indianola Streetscape Information Update

Work on the downtown Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project continued this week, including the removal and installation of sidewalks on the southside of Salem Ave towards the alleyway, as well as on the southwest side of Howard St. Work on crosswalk and ramps on all four corners of Salem and Howard also occurred, and prep work began for the installation of sidewalks on the rest of Howard.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Highlighted Area Racing Tradition

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella brought the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlighted the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who held a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and gave away free hot wheels cars and hosted test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer. Next week’s theme is “A Family Affair,” and features the annual bike rodeo and local non-profit organizations.
PELLA, IA
Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge woman dies in accident

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fort Dodge on Thursday afternoon. The Webster County Sheriff’s Department reported an eastbound 2013 Buick Verano operated by 65-year-old Ann Lenox of Fort Dodge was struck by a westbound 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee by an unidentified juvenile female driver. Both...
FORT DODGE, IA
kniakrls.com

Local Police Running in Relay Iowa for Fallen Officers

Two members of local police departments are running in honor of fallen officers across the state. Pella Police Sergeant Brad Vincent and Marion County Deputy Isaac Short are taking part in Relay Iowa this weekend. Both are participating with the Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors organization, which provides support to the families of fallen officers. The race combines teams of up to 12 as they journey from Sioux City to Dubuque to raise support for a variety of non-profit organizations.
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa homeowner shoots would-be intruder

ADAIR, Iowa — A homeowner near Casey, Iowa shot a would-be home invader multiple times early Thursday, according to the Adair County Sheriff's office. Investigators say their received a 911 call from the homeowner around 4:30 a.m. saying he had just shot someone who tried tried to break into his home. The homeowner awoke to unusual noises and then heard glass breaking before he found the person trying to enter the home through a broken window.
ADAIR, IA
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Police search for Des Moines work release escapee

DES MOINES, Iowa — State corrections officials need your help to find a man who didn't return to his designated work release facility. They say 25-year-old Jordan Matias walked away from the Fort Des Moines Corrections Facility on Wednesday. He's been serving time since March for second-degree robbery. He's...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE

