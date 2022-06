Syracuse, N.Y. — New York needs you right now. The Empire State needs you go cast your vote so it can be No. 1. Well, No. 1 in a best-burger contest with Iowa. It’s really nothing more than a popularity contest, but New York is getting slaughtered in early voting. As of 4 p.m. today, Iowa’s candidate led polling 82% to 18%

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO