Yoshi Markets Limited says it has started onboarding clients for its trading and custody platform for digital assets. Yoshi is an ADGM regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and custodian. The announcement is described as a significant step towards offering services for customers from around the world. Yoshi is based in Abu Dhabi in the UAE offering services via a regulated Virtual Assets MTF (Cryptocurrency Exchange) rather than trading on unregulated platforms or through brokers.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO