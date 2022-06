Michael Earl Kilmer, 60, born September 16, 1961, passed away Friday May 20, 2022, at his residence on Old Spanish Trail in Vidor, Texas. Mike was a native and longtime resident of Vidor. He graduated from Vidor High School in 1980 where he began his career as a summer worker at Texas Eastern. This turned in to a 13-year career as a heavy equipment operator. After working at Texas Eastern, Mike moved on to Dupont Orange where he was a Supervisor and Plant Manager for 15 years. In addition to his career, Mike was also passionate about umpiring baseball games for a wide variety of age groups and was a member of the Umpire Association for 22 years.

