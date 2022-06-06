Aida Rodriguez wants her comedy to make people happy

Aida Rodriguez shared how itfeels to be performing live again. She said she wants to be a part of getting people back together and making them happy. She also talked about her new comedy special on HBO called “Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words.”

Watch “Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words” on HBO Max now.

You can see Aida on stage on June 13 at the Hollywood Laugh Factory. Visit LaughFactory.com for tickets.

Aida will also be at the Ontario Improv June 24-26. Tickets are available at FunnyAida.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 6, 2022.

