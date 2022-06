There’s more to launching your interior design career than setting up a website, opening a business bank account, and establishing an LLC. The most crucial step is also the most difficult: Landing a new client. Even though the right project can catapult your career, newer designers might have a hard time finding a ready and willing customer who trusts them with their time, money, and space (especially when they aren’t equipped with a roster of industry connections, press coverage, or word-of-mouth recommendations). Sometimes, newer designers have to get a little creative—and, yes, scrappy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO