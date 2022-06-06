ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Former Clemson QB having success in 7-on-7 league

By Justin Robertson
 2 days ago

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant never made it to the NFL, but that hasn’t stopped the 25-year-old from continuing his football career.

After four years with Clemson and one year with Missouri, Bryant has joined the seven-on-seven Fan Controlled Football league (FCF), which began in 2021 and allows fans to call the plays.

In his first season with the Zappers, Bryant has completed 55.6% of his passes and leads the team with 234 yards, and is also second on the team in rushing with 146 yards.

In the Zappers’ recent victory over the SB Stars on June 4, Bryant had 123 total yards and three touchdowns, one of which he scored on this five-yard rushing touchdown that gave his team a 14-0 lead.

In his one full season as Clemson’s starter in 2017, Bryant completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,802 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added 665 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. After Trevor Lawrence took over as the Tigers’ starting signal-caller, Bryant eventually transferred to Missouri, where he threw for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games.

Now in the FCF, Bryant and other former college football stars, such as 2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, have another platform to showcase their skills on the football field.

