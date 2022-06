In the fall of 2020, the East Troublesome Fire burned almost 200,000 acres across Grand County, including much of the C Lazy U Ranch in Granby. “The ranch has been around since 1919; throughout its 103-year history it has never seen a wildfire,” said Paul Klees, C Lazy U Ranch’s assistant general manager. “When the fire came through, it was pretty eye opening. Once you get over the initial trauma of the event, how do you quantify what happened and how do you move forward after something like that?”

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO