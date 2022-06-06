ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeWine announces steps to help Ohio families impacted by baby formula shortage

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
Governor Mike DeWine provided an update Monday on what is being done to help families in Ohio impacted by the infant formula shortage,

DeWine announced the acceptance of a waiver request that will give families enrolled in Ohio Department of Health’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) more formula options.

“While it is good news that the formula factory that caused the shortage is operating again, it will take weeks for formula to restock, in the meantime we will continue our work to ease the burden on families. There are few things scarier than the thought of not being able to provide food for your children. I feel for the many families impacted by the formula shortage,” DeWine said.

DeWine says the Ohio WIC Office received USDA approval for the eight additional Mead Johnson products that will be covered beginning Monday, June 13.

Products include:

• Enfamil Infant Powder 29.4oz

• Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder 28.3oz

• Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder Box 31.4 oz

• Enfamil Gentlease Powder 27.7oz

• Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder 27.4 oz

• Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder Box 30.4 oz

• Enfamil AR Powder Box 30.4 oz

• Enfamil Prosobee Powder 20.9oz

Ohio is also working with the USDA to temporarily remove some requirements for families enrolled in WIC who use special prescription formula. This formula requires a prescription by the child’s healthcare provider to treat a medical condition.

Additionally, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and Mead Johnson, the contracted manufacturer for WIC participants, are working to allow Ohio families to purchase alternate, non-contracted brands.

These arrangements will expand formula access for families enrolled in WIC during the shortage in the coming weeks, DeWine said.

