Madison, AL

Check out the June 2022 issue of Madison Living

By John Few
themadisonrecord.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can download a digital copy of Madison Living Magazine...

themadisonrecord.com

themadisonrecord.com

Digital version of The Madison Record – June 8, 2022

You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

SNAPSHOT: Madison Police and Fire visit EL students at James Clemens

The Madison Police shared photos this morning of officers and Madison firefighters meeting with English Language students at James Clemens High School this week. They discussed using 911 for emergency situations and how to use the “Text to Protect” system to report trouble at school and home. Students were able to experience police drones and tactical gear in addition to fire and rescue equipment.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Alliagor spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An unexpected resident made an appearance at a Madison apartment complex. An alligator joined many Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartment residents on their daily walk along the lake. “People come to fish here and everybody enjoys it but now people get scared,” said seven-year resident Wanda...
MADISON, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Madison, AL
themadisonrecord.com

BUSINESS: SpineCare to celebrate 20th anniversary on June 9

MADISON – A Madison business is celebrating their 20th anniversary this week, and unveiling a relatively new concept to the area. SpineCare, 11743 County Line Road, will host a celebration on Thursday June 9, for its 20th anniversary. In addition, the chiropractic center will hold a grand opening for their newest venture, SpineFit.
MADISON, AL
#Madison Living Magazine
themadisonrecord.com

Concerts in the Park to open in Home Place Park on June 16

MADISON – The city’s tradition of summertime evenings with free music will return with “Concerts in the Park” on June 16. The concerts will have a new venue at the revamped Home Place Park at 100 Shorter St., located just south of downtown Madison and west of Madison City Schools Stadium. The City of Madison renovated Home Place Park with amphitheater seating and other considerations for outdoor performances.
MADISON, AL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
themadisonrecord.com

Brenton Nash returns home to become Sparkman’s head director of bands

The Sparkman High School band announced Tuesday their new head director of bands is Madison native Brenton Nash. The announcement said Nash, a graduate of Bob Jones High School, is extremely excited to come home and take over the outstanding program at Sparkman. He is the son of former Discovery Middle School band director Johnny Nash and Barbara Nash.
MADISON, AL
biogamergirl.com

Hidden Gem: Awesome Comedy Hour at Liquor Express Huntsville

When you think of a liquor store, you don't think of awesome events happening inside. However, at the Liquor Express and Craft Beer store in Huntsville, you will find just that! When I came across a free comedy show taking place at the local liquor store, I didn't expect much. After checking out the "Awesome Comedy Hour" at Liquor Express, I was pleasantly surprised.
RocketCityMom

Wipeout Summer Boredom at the Slippery Summit Aqua Park in Cullman

Have you ever watched the show Wipeout and thought, “I can do that!”? You can find out how skilled you really are by visiting the Slippery Summit Aqua Park in Cullman, Alabama. You can “run, climb, jump, swing, and slide” to “conquer the summit” on this inflatable obstacle course. You can also wobble, crawl, flop, roll, slip, and look as ungraceful as humanly possible. That’s what this mom did. I lasted only twelve minutes before deciding that conquering even the flat areas, let alone any summit, was not for me. I found amusement on the shore by watching others, especially my husband, wipe out and fall into the pond.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

One bite of Luv Hawaiian BBQ will have you saying Mahalo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In Alabama, we have our fair share of BBQ restaurants. But Hawaiian BBQ is making a name for itself in the Rocket City as well. Luv Hawaiian BBQ is a new restaurant that sits on the corner of Whitesburg Drive and Airport Road in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

