Although it may feel like your brain hurts during a migraine, it’s the tissues surrounding it that are sensitive to pain. We tend to experience pain when unpleasant stimuli activate sensory nerve fibres called nociceptors. Although it may feel like a deep pain in your brain, it might surprise you to know that headaches don’t originate from the brain itself. We can find nociceptors in the skin, in the joints and in some internal organs, but curiously not in the brain. So the brain itself doesn’t feel pain. This has been demonstrated in neurosurgical procedures, in which stimulation of the brain tissue itself in patients who are awake did not cause pain.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO