Geneva, NY

Police investigating after dead body found near Geneva General Hospital

By Hayley Jones
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Police in Geneva say a dead body was found in a gravel parking lot behind Geneva General Hospital on Sunday. Now, the Geneva Police Department has launched an investigation. At this point, they are...

