Etsy will refund buyers for missing, damaged, and inaccurate items

By Mia Sato
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtsy is launching a purchase protection program for shoppers and sellers, the company announced today. The program, which begins August 1st, will refund customers when an item arrives damaged, is missing, or doesn’t match the listing description. Purchases under $250, including shipping and taxes, are covered by the...

