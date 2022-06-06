ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's new Resident Evil trailer goes all-in on action, zombies, and a giant spider

By Andy Chalk
 2 days ago

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming Resident Evil (opens in new tab) series, giving fans and followers a slightly closer look at the game-inspired tale of science and zombies that's coming to small screens in July.

I'm not a Resident Evil "guy" but I do know a thing or two about zombies, and coming at it from that angle I can't say I'm super impressed with this trailer. Not that there's anything wrong with it, really, but it says nothing more about the show than the teaser (as opposed to the full trailer, which this is) released in May, and to my eye it all comes across as extremely generic.

  • Science: Out of hand!
  • Trouble: Keep it hidden!
  • Zombies: It's always zombies!
  • The Future: Well, this sucks

That's fine as far as it goes, but does it go far enough? Name recognition is obviously going to be a big factor for Resident Evil fans, but as Imogen said last month, it may not be what they're expecting (opens in new tab)—although there is definitely more of a focus on action in this video. Is that a good thing? The giant-ass spider is cool (unless you have a thing about giant-ass spiders, I suppose) but speaking just for myself, what's really going to get me interested is more of Lance Reddick as doting father/creepy mad scientist Albert Wesker. That may just be me, though.

(Now, if you want a master class in mixing characters, action, and ironically mismatched music in a zombie movie trailer, you're not going to do better than Army of the Dead (opens in new tab)—also on Netflix. Obviously there are significant budgetary differences here, but still. This is how it's done.)

Resident Evil debuts on Netflix on July 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0g2FYajf00

