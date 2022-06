Albert Pujols announced that he is going to retire at the end of the 2022 MLB season. Pujols has enjoyed a storied career that will earn him a place in Cooperstown someday. He spent the first portion of his career in St. Louis before signing with the Angels. However, Pujols made his return to the Cardinals this season and will retire with his original ball club.

