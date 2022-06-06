Vegan Silk Is Being Made Out of Plants Like Eucalyptus, Pineapples, and Bananas
GreenMatters
2 days ago
Silk is often touted as an all-natural and luxurious fabric — but just because something comes from nature and has a high price tag does not mean it is good for the planet. Unfortunately, the silk industry hurts both the environment and the worms it uses, leaving many consumers looking for...
If you're immersed in the world of vegan cooking, you may or may not be familiar with the delicacy known as banana blossoms — the edible purple-skinned flower is starting to be considered a staple in many vegan households, as it mimics the taste and consistency of fish. But if you aren't familiar with this unusual looking food, you may want to know more about the flower itself, as well as recipes to prepare it properly.
A There are exceptions to the 2-inch rule though — sandy soil lets water run through much faster than heavier clay soil, so it needs more frequent watering to make up for the loss. perfect amount of rainfall is every gardener's dream, but the reality is that almost every...
Although rabbits can be very cute and adorable, they can wreak havoc on your garden, plants, and flowers. If you want to keep your garden happy and healthy this season, read on to learn more about how you can keep rabbits away. Why Would You Need to Keep Rabbits Away?
The irony of the world is that almost every ‘save the forests’ meeting and conference happens inside a well-furnished room that is decorated with furniture made by cutting trees. The market for wood-derived products stood at $631 billion in 2021, and despite all the efforts that environmentalists have been putting in to prevent deforestation activities, it is expected to cross the mark of $900 billion by 2026. So have we already lost the fight to save our forests?
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. You know how your houseplant looks lush and gorgeous, and then the next time you look at it, it’s sad...
While most pollinators can survive on a variety of plants, monarch caterpillars rely exclusively on milkweed. The plant provides food and habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators. Adult monarchs lay their eggs on the underside of milkweed leaves, which provide shelter from sun, rain, and predators, as well as sustenance for hatchlings. And, because they ingest toxic substances from the plant, monarchs make themselves unappetizing to predators.
Do you see too much green out the window and desire a more vibrant landscape? These colorful perennials will boost your color quota in a heartbeat!. You might like growing coleus in your garden because of the incredibly diverse color palette it offers, but it has one major drawback — you need to replant it every year because it isn’t cold hardy.
Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets/Gin Lee. Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets. Growing fruits and vegetables upside down in hanging baskets doesn't only save on ground space, but also can be more beneficial to your plants while they grow.
Genuine leather furniture is an investment—and should be treated as such. According to Jesse Johnstone, the president of Fibrenew, this includes giving your leather sofa regular cleaning and conditioning treatments. "These cleaners and protectors are best used on full-finish leather, which is leather with a topcoat," he says. "If your leather looks and feels 'raw', it likely doesn't have a topcoat—so it's best to contact a professional for cleaning assistance." If your sofa is finished, however, you can spruce it up yourself. Ahead, you'll find everything you need to know about cleaning your leather sofa.
KEEPING your garden well watered is the key to having lush and healthy grass, plants and flowers throughout the year. Watering too little or too often can cause big problems for your greenery, but so can turning on the hose at the wrong time of day. Dousing your garden with...
When Ana Perez set out to decorate the tiny cottage situated in the backyard of her family’s Norfolk, England, home, she came up with a novel idea (literally). Rather than simply plucking out random items she liked, she imagined it belonged to a gardener. That explains the open shelves in the kitchen—reminiscent of a potting shed—the palette of terracotta browns and forest greens, the zinc-clad countertop, and the framed butterflies. “I tried to stay within that story to make it have that consistent feel,” says Perez, who, as an executive for an IT company by trade, is worlds removed from the property’s fictional resident.
When it comes to cleansing our hair, can less really mean more?. As the concern over the slew of chemicals found in products continues to grow, folks are eager to adopt a more natural approach to hair care. Alternative practices like washing the hair with only water have swiftly caught...
Can't move to the country? Never mind, you can still bring a sense of rural living into your home through farmhouse style. One of the hottest trends this summer in town and country is a dining table that looks as if it has come from a farmstead, where in days gone by, family and workers sat down to home-cooked fare.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If gearing up for summer also means refreshing your home for the warm weather, you’re in good company. From outdoor activities to cool snack swaps and new patio (or balcony) furniture, the urge for a change has many looking into options for the upcoming season. Fortunately, you won’t have a hard time finding them, but there are some hidden gems where you can score the look you want at a much lower price. Parachute has a vast selection of Last Chance sale items, including lots of lightweight linens and loungewear that will make getting through the summer a breeze. Bedding, bath, loungewear, and other home items have been marked down up to 40 percent off — which means there’s no better time to take advantage of the low price and bring these goodies home. Though the options may be plenty, the same can’t be said for the remaining inventory, so the sooner you pick out your favorites, the better, because they could be gone tomorrow! Below you’ll find 10 amazing hand-picked deals from the sale to get you started, and you can shop the full collection here.
An influx of invasive species is part of climate change, so we weren't particularly surprised to hear another one is on the rise. Many states across the U.S. are alerting residents of Asian jumping worms, to ensure sightings are reported as soon as possible. But why are they harmful to...
One of many school-age student experiences is the science fair, which asks inquiring minds to pick a testable question and do some research. Students then present their findings to a group of judges and can win prizes such as medals or even money for college. Choosing an eco-friendly science project is a great way to get your student invested in the world around them as much as possible!
May 23 is an incredibly important holiday in the world of conservation — it's none other than World Turtle Day! And while you may not encounter turtles IRL on a regular basis, it's important to celebrate the beloved reptile in any way we possibly can. So if you're looking for ways to celebrate, visit a sanctuary, sign up for a beach cleanup, or donate to a turtle conservation organization.
The buzz on the street is… World Bee Day is coming up! If you’re looking forward to celebrating bees and all they do for our planet this year, keep reading for the World Bee Day 2022 theme, when it is, how to observe, how to celebrate with toddlers and children, and more.
Someone get Guinness World Records on the phone, because the world’s biggest plant has been discovered in Australia!. A group of scientists has discovered the plant, which they believe began growing about 4,500 years ago from one single seed, thanks to some all-natural cloning — seriously. Keep reading...
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.
Comments / 0