As the president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Warren Jeffs engaged in heinous acts that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives list. Ever since 2007, Jeffs has been imprisoned for child sexual assault crimes that he spearheaded while running the church. Despite his current incarceration, he is still the Mormon offshoot sect's de facto leader. Now, Netflix is highlighting his terrifying story in a new documentary titled Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

