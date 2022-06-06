ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Sorting the National Reaction to the Tua Comments

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gC4qH_0g2FWeld00

National media analysts had a wide variety of opinions after the "Twitter warriors" comments of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

As one would expect, Tua Tagovailoa's "Twitter warriors" comment late last week became a hot topic of conversation among those paid to talk about the NFL and its players.

In the unlikely event you're not aware of what the Miami Dolphins quarterback said after a minicamp practice June 2 in regards to the narrative about his arm strength (or lack thereof), here it is: "For me, it’s just zone that out. We come out to practice; everyone else – Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them – they’re not out here practicing with us working hard. So I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek (Hill) ... well, I don’t know about you, but that looked like money."

The reaction to Tua's comment usually fell into one of three categories: those who liked a testy Tua, those who didn't like Tua getting into any kind of war of words with "Twitter warriors," and those who found the whole thing meaningless.

Here's how it shook out:

View the original article to see embedded media.

LIKING TUA’S FEISTINESS

RICH EISEN, NFL Network

“Let me tell something. Let me tell you something, Tua. I love the salt in your diet. Wow. I like it! I like it. More salt in the Tua diet will serve everyone appropriately. Maybe that's Mike McDaniel, right? Maybe he's bringing a little bit of that.”

COLIN COWHERD, FOX Sports Radio

“I think Miami is going to be a playoff team. I love what he did there. He’s pretty funny at the mic. Tua is pretty good at the mic.”

SCOTT PIOLI, NFL Network

“I love the fact that Tua was bristled at the folks evaluating based on one clip that was made public. The thing is, is he made that throw three weeks ago. I mean, it was made in mid-May while he was wearing a bucket hat, for crying out loud. And we've got people out there trying to evaluate whether he can throw or not. I think if you're an evaluator or general manager or a head coach, and you have scouts or evaluators that are going to cherry-pick video to fit the narrative that they're looking for, it’s a very, very dangerous way of looking at players. I'll say two things about this: The first five years of Tom Brady's career, critics said over and over he can't throw the deep ball. It's all dink and dunk. I'll tell you what, Brady was deadly accurate. He was being told to make short, high-percentage throws because that's what he could do best at that time. As he got older, he got stronger. The second thing I'll say is they just acquired one of the NFL’s fastest players in Tyreek Hill. It takes time for a quarterback and speed receivers to get connected. Tyreek has rare speed, so once they spend a little time together, they will develop a rhythm and I think Tua’s arm strength will be just fine.”

NOTHING MATTERS UNTIL LATER

ROB NINKOVICH, ESPN

“I think it doesn't matter. Week 1 when they play the Patriots at home, everyone will get the answer. Listen, right now, you're out there in shorts and you don't even have shoulder pads on. You have your shorts and T-shirts just throwing the football around. That's easy. That's seven-on-seven. That's passing and catching. There's nothing really there. They can't even rush you. So, Week 1 when Bill Belichick comes down to South Florida, now that's going to be a huge test for this offense with the new head coach and the guru as the head coach for offense. So we'll see if all those weapons can come together and they can throw the ball down the field.”

KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, ESPN

“I don't really care that he got back at the Twitter people or the media, whatever. That really doesn't interest me. I'm like "Nink," T shirt, All-American things in the offseason is great. The real thing comes down to the season. How do you make the adjustments? The speed of the game speeds up. This is another offense and another offensive coordinator mind that he has to learn. And I don't know much about Mike McDaniel. I understand he's from Kyle Shanahan's tree. And he's coached with the Shanahan family whether it was in Denver, Washington and in San Francisco, in Houston and all the places they met. This is the first time that he has the reins in the controls. He was a run game coordinator in San Francisco. Kyle Shanahan called the plays. He installed the run game; now he's in charge of doing things. I don't know how much he knows about the passing game. I have no idea. So it remains to be seen. We'll find out when the regular season comes and when he has to make those adjustments against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and other teams thereafter.”

RYAN CLARK, ESPN

“Tua Tagovailoa telling me he threw a money pass to Tyreek Hill in OTAs actually means nothing to me. And I don't think that we look at him being the fifth overall draft pick and say to ourselves, ‘We don't believe he could throw a deep ball.’ What we haven't seen is him throw the football consistently down the football field under pressure and a successful rate that can allow a team to be explosive offensively. So no one's doubting to his arm strength. We aren't treating him like Mac Jones. What we're saying is we want to see consistently on the field, especially with some of these explosive athletes that they have. You ain't got to be Josh Allen. You ain't got to be Patrick Mahomes. You don't have to be Aaron Rodgers. But you do have to find a way to push the football down the field in Mike McDaniel’s new offense. So Tua, he could come out and talk about Twitter warriors. He could talk about keyboard warriors. What he needs to think about are the warriors that are gonna be chasing him on the field and covering people on the outside and making plays when it really counts and not telling us look at money throws in OTAs.”

A.J. ADANDE, ESPN

“It’s unnecessary. I mean, we're talking about practice. We're talking about social media footage of balls thrown in practice. It doesn't matter that much. All that matters is, can he produce in games? I'd be more concerned with the fact that he had the third-highest interception rate. So that's where it could come into play. But you know what? Now they have Tyreek Hill. If you give him the ball on a 5-yard slant, he's liable to take it all the way to the end zone by himself. He's just that fast. So I just be worried about YAC, yards after catch That's actually the most important word in this, YAC.”

PETER KING, NBC Sports

"I think you probably saw Tua Tagovailoa defend his arm strength the other day, and you probably saw the Dolphins post a tweet with Tua throwing a deep ball to Tyreek Hill. Cool. None of it matters until the real games start and we see the game plans new coach Mike McDaniel invents for an offense that includes two legitimate deep threats, Hill and Jaylen Waddle."

NOT A GOOD MOVE BY TUA

TONY KORNHEISER, ESPN

“It was insane. I mean, I get this. I understand there's a spotlight on him because the Dolphins have loaded up on receivers and they got Tyreek Hill and everybody wonders, can to get the ball to Tyreek Hill? So (Thursday) while meeting the media in Miami, he says, 'I don't know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek but that looked like money.' OK, I get that. He's saying, 'I can complete this pass with my left arm to anybody.' But then he called out — and I want to get the word correct — the Twitter warriors. You can't do that. You can't say I understand you're out there on social media and you're crushing me, you know, so stick it. No, because more people will jump on that and now every single time he short-arms a pass more people will say he shouldn't have the job and the media in Miami will publish his stuff. It’s a fight you can't win. It's insane.”

ALBERT BREER, The MMQB

"I’m excited to see what Tua Tagovailoa can do with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal. And I have some advice for him after last week I feel very qualified to give: Worrying about what people are saying on Twitter isn’t very productive."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Getting Crushed For His Michael Jackson Take

Working for ESPN has apparently given Ryan Clark an insatiable appetite for hot takes. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current NFL Live analyst began the week by making a bold proclamation Monday morning on Twitter. "Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson… there I said it! Have a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Mike Singletary gets honest about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick got his tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders but he has yet to be signed by them or any NFL team this offseason. Whether or not he gets a shot to return to the league for the first time since 2016 remains to be seen, but one person who thinks he deserves a shot is Hall of Fame linebacker and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham letting go of several notable names on Lakers staff

Darvin Ham is immediately kicking off a reign of terror with the Los Angeles Lakers … sort of. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the new Lakers head coach Ham has informed several notable assistant coaches on the team that they will not be retained. Namely, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III are being let go. But Ham is reportedly keeping assistants Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford from predecessor Frank Vogel’s staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

Sean McVay says Odell Beckham Jr. has to re-sign with the Rams to make up for crashing his wedding over the weekend

The big news out of Rams land on Monday was that Aaron Donald, after months of retirement rumors, signed a $95-million contract restructure that will make him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL and keep him in La La Land through 2024. For the defending Super Bowl champions, it was a big sign of intent. They’re not content until they win Super Bowls. Plural.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Pat Riley Had A Ruthless Response To Tyler Herro Wanting To Become A Starter For The Miami Heat: "As Far As Being A Starter, Come To Training Camp And Win It"

The Miami Heat gave it everything they had left in them in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, but they ended up falling just short. The bruised and battered Miami squad just didn't have it in them to get over the finish line, as they had too many guys nursing injuries and one of them was Tyler Herro.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Tony Kornheiser
Person
Colin Cowherd
College Football HQ

LSU football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. LSU football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State Week ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sorting#Nfl Network#American Football#Tua S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Celtics

Jaylen Brown Discusses Second-Quarter Incident with Draymond Green: 'All of that stuff, the gimmicks, the tricks, we've just got to be the smarter team, be the more physical team'

With 54.3 seconds left in the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green backed into Jaylen Brown after the latter launched a three, sending them both to the ground. Green got whistled for a foul, but a displeased Brown threw Green's legs off of him. Still on the floor, Green told ...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz will interview former NBA champion coach

The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
380
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy