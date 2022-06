KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Throughout this week public meetings will be held to discuss the proposed purchase of 32,600 acres of land in Keweenaw County. A meeting will be held Wednesday, June 8 at Horizon’s Alternative High School in Mowhawk, that meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will go until 8:30 p.m. There is also a meeting Thursday, June 9 at Grant Township Hall in Copper Harbor, that meeting is also scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO